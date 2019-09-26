Injury Report 9/25: Higbee returns to practice, Blythe limited as Rams prep for Buccaneers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – OL Austin Blythe (ankle) and TE Tyler Higbee (chest) were limited participants in Wednesday's practice as the Rams prepare for the Buccaneers, but Rams head coach Sean McVay said the team is "hopeful and optimistic" both will be able to play on Sunday.

"(Austin) is going to do some stuff today, as will Tyler," McVay said prior to practice. "Both of those guys are on track. Nothing's guaranteed, but we're just going to take it one day at a time."

For Higbee, it's a sign of progress after not practicing at all last week. Blythe logged a limited practice Friday, but like Higbee, did not play against the Browns in Week 3.