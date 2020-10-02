Injury Report 10/2: Cam Akers ruled out for Rams-Giants, Jordan Fuller questionable

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams running back Cam Akers (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's 1:05 p.m. pacific time game against the Giants. Additionally, Rams safety Jordan Fuller (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game after being limited all week.
For the Giants, defensive back Jabrill Peppers – listed on their unofficial depth chart as a starter at strong safety – has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Julian Love (knee/ankle), listed as the starting free safety, is questionable.
Below are the full injury reports for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Andrew Whitworth
|OL
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Cam Akers
|RB
|Ribs
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Jordan Fuller
|S
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
NEW YORK GIANTS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jabrill Peppers
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Adrian Colbert
|DB
|Quad
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Julian Love
|DB
|Knee/Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable