Presented by

Injury Report 10/2: Cam Akers ruled out for Rams-Giants, Jordan Fuller questionable

Oct 02, 2020 at 02:39 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams running back Cam Akers (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's 1:05 p.m. pacific time game against the Giants. Additionally, Rams safety Jordan Fuller (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game after being limited all week.

For the Giants, defensive back Jabrill Peppers – listed on their unofficial depth chart as a starter at strong safety – has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Julian Love (knee/ankle), listed as the starting free safety, is questionable.

Below are the full injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Andrew Whitworth OL Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Cam Akers RB Ribs DNP DNP DNP Out
Sebastian Joseph-Day DL Ankle DNP Full Full -
Josh Reynolds WR Illness DNP Full Full -
Jordan Fuller S Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable

NEW YORK GIANTS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jabrill Peppers DB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Adrian Colbert DB Quad Limited Limited Full -
Julian Love DB Knee/Ankle Limited Limited Limited Questionable

Related Content

news

Injury Report 9/25: Cam Akers ruled out for Bills game, Darious Williams questionable 

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. 
news

Injury Report 9/18: Everett questionable, but McVay expects him to be ready to play at Philadelphia

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Injury Report 9/11: Darrell Henderson Jr. good to go vs. Cowboys

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's game between the Rams and the Cowboys. 
news

Injury Report 12/27: Whitworth and Brockers good to go for Rams-Cardinals

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Injury Report 12/19: Troy Hill ruled out for Saturday's game vs. 49ers

A look at the final injury report leading into Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
news

Injury Report 12/17: Hill and Zuerlein estimated as non-participants, Everett limited

A look at the first injury report leading into Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Injury Report 12/13: Webster good to go; Everett ruled out, Havenstein doubtful for Rams at Cowboys

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.
news

Injury Report 12/11: Webster estimated as limited participant

A look at the first injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys. 
news

Injury Report 12/6: Everett ruled out for Rams-Seahawks; Havenstein doubtful

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Injury Report 12/4: Everett estimated as non-participant; Havenstein, Williams limited

A look at the first injury report leading into Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Injury Report 11/29: Everett, Havenstein, Williams ruled out for Rams-Cardinals; Christian cleared to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

Advertising