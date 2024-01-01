Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Bobby Brown III sustained hyperextended knee but expected to be 'good to go' for Week 18 at 49ers, plus updates on Joe Noteboom, Alaric Jackson, Tyler Higbee, Jordan Fuller, Desjuan Johnson and Alex Ward

Jan 01, 2024 at 02:54 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said nose tackle Bobby Brown III suffered a hyperextended knee against the Giants, but "should be good to go" for this week.

"We were fearful that it might have been something worse," McVay said during a video conference with reporters. "He might be limited in practice, but we expect him to be good to go this week."

McVay also said offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, who started at left tackle after Alaric Jackson missed the game due to personal reasons, suffered a right heel injury but ended up pushing through it on Sunday.

"It's kind of a plantar fascia, but he's a tough guy, man," McVay said. "He ended up aggravating that thing really early in the game and continued to push through. We'll see what that looks like. I would imagine that will leave him out for practice this week."

Jackson is expected to return to the team on Tuesday. McVay said Jackson was dealing with a "family situation," but left it up to Jackson to share details if Jackson was comfortable doing so.

Meanwhile, tight end Tyler Higbee sustained a shoulder injury – "a posterior sublux of his left shoulder," specifically, according to McVay – in Sunday's game.

"We'll continue to see how that affects his game status for this week," McVay said.

In terms of other updates, McVay said defensive back Jordan Fuller is day-to-day with an ankle sprain, while defensive end Desjuan Johnson is day-to-day with turf toe.

Although the Rams' season has been extended by at least one week due to clinching a playoff berth, McVay also said long snapper Alex Ward, who was placed on Injured Reserve in Week 15 with a neck stinger, is unlikely to return this season.

"Unfortunately I don't think that's going to be the case," McVay said, when asked about the possibility of Ward being back this season. "We've got to be able to continue to figure some things for him as it relates to him, so that doesn't look like it's going to be the case."

