McVay: Tremayne Anchrum Jr. sustained broken ankle vs. Falcons and will miss remainder of season, plus updates on Troy Hill and Cobie Durant

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. sustained a broken ankle against the Falcons that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Anchrum was scheduled to undergo surgery Monday morning.

"I mean, what a tough guy," McVay said during a video conference Monday afternoon. "He broke his ankle on the first play the game, played another snap, and then ended up exiting after that second play. So he's having surgery this morning, tough blow for him."

Meanwhile, the Rams are still waiting on the MRI results for cornerback Troy Hill, who left Sunday's game with a groin injury.

"It did look like it was a pretty good groin injury that he suffered," McVay said.

McVay also said defensive back Cobie Durant suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain prior to his interception. Durant's status is considered week-to-week.

"I don't know exactly when it occurred, but he said it actually occurred prior to his interception, which let's you know this guy can freakin' roll with a strained hamstring," McVay said. "I think it was covering one of our kickoffs, but he said he felt it throughout the game, kind of gutted through (it), and really pretty impressive by him to be able to push through a soft tissue injury like that, especially as a corner."