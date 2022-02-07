McVay: "Good chance" Sebastian Joseph-Day, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Robert Rochell will be ready to go for Super Bowl LVI; plus updates on Tyler Higbee and Joe Noteboom

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said "there is a good chance" that defensive lineman ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿, running back ﻿Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿ and cornerback ﻿Robert Rochell﻿ will be ready to go for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals.

McVay then said it's "looking optimistic" for Joseph-Day and Henderson's return from injury heading into Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals.

All three players have been in the window to be moved off of Injured Reserve onto the active roster since Jan. 21. Joseph-Day has been working his way back from a pec injury sustained in Week 8 against the Texans that required surgery; Henderson an MCL sprain sustained in Week 16 against the Vikings, and Rochell a chest injury sustained in Week 13 against the Jaguars.

Prior to the injury, Joseph-Day tallied 38 total tackles and a career-high three sacks in seven games (all starts). Henderson collected 149 carries for 688 yards and a team-high five touchdowns in 12 games before his setback, while Rochell had 14 total tackles, an interception and four pass breakups in 11 games (five starts).