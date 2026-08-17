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Injury Updates: Sean McVay provides latest on Myles Garrett (knee) and Puka Nacua (psoas), Keagen Trost and Mario Williams both dealing with hamstring injury

Aug 17, 2026 at 01:18 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif — Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said offensive lineman Keagen Trost and wide receiver Mario Williams will both likely miss a few weeks due to a hamstring injury each sustained in last Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Trost injured his hamstring on the first field goal protection while Williams injured his hamstring on his kick return.

"Keegan got his hamstring, probably be a few weeks with him, and the same thing for Mario," McVay said after Monday's practice.

Both defensive end Myles Garrett and wide receiver Puka Nacua missed another day of practice on Monday. McVay last week said Garrett has been dealing with a little swelling in his knee, while Nacua has been dealing with soreness in his psoas since leaving last Tuesday's joint practice with the Cowboys early.

Both are expected to return to practice next week as both are "taking it a day at a time."

"Puka is doing good, whether or not we wait for next week or not, we're just kind of taking it a day at a time," McVay said. "Then Myles, we'll see, probably next week as to when we think we'll get those guys back."

When providing an update on Nacua and Garrett, McVay emphasized the importance of getting Garrett and Nacua practice time with the team before the start of the regular season, but also the importance of returning to performance and not simply return to play.

"It gets to a point where, hey, we need our guys out there to be able to practice to get ready to simulate what's going to be a great, long, challenging season," McVay said. "No matter how great you are when you're in those guys' roles, we need to be able to get them out there. But we want to make sure that it's a return to performance, not just return to play."

Garrett was on the field on Monday doing different agility drills while Nacua remained off the practice field. Both situations are a matter of erring on the side of caution.

"Myles is doing a good job. He was out here moving around before. Puka still has some soreness there," McVay said. "We're going to err on the side of caution while not minimizing how important it is to get those guys out here."

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