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McVay: Myles Garrett dealing with 'a little soreness in his lower half,' but 'no reason for concern'

Aug 02, 2026 at 02:47 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

LOS ANGELES – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Sunday said defensive end Myles Garrett is dealing with "a little soreness in his lower half" and that Garrett missing the team's last three training camp practices has been because of the team "erring on the side of being smart" with Garrett.

"He has a little soreness in his lower half, but nothing to worry about," McVay said after Sunday's jog-through practice. "So we're erring on the side of being smart with him. (Senior Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and those guys do such a great job, and he is as tough as it gets. And so we want to make sure that he feels as good as possible. And so I think, as you know, guys that have played a lot of football, we've got a lot of opportunities to be able to get better, but we also want to make sure that we're getting an understanding of how to work best with him, and he's been outstanding. But there was a little bit of soreness, and we said, 'Let's err on the side of caution,' and then we'll see.'"

Garrett also will not practice Monday, then be re-evaluated after the team's off day on Tuesday. However, McVay expects him to be ready to go for the team's next practice block of training camp.

"We'll see what it looks like after the day off," McVay said. "I don't want to put the cart before the horse, but I would expect him to be ready to go in the next block."

McVay also said that "there's no reason for concern" and that the approach is about keeping Garrett as fresh as possible for Week 1 against the 49ers in Australia.

"He's had checkups, all that kind of stuff, so there's nothing to worry about," McVay said. "It's more about how do we keep him as fresh as possible ... so that when we do play in Australia, he's ready to go and do his thing. But there's no reason for concern, and I look forward to getting him back out there."

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