Jalen Ramsey in Madden 99 Club

He was regarded by one NFL analyst as the top corner in the game. Now, Jalen Ramsey has an elite Madden Rating to further prove it.

The Rams cornerback joined teammate and defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as the newest inductee into this year's Madden 99 Club, which annually designates an elite group of players with a 99 overall rating in EA Sports' pro football video game franchise.

Entering his second full season with the Rams this year, Ramsey is coming off a 2020 campaign which included 44 total tackles, nine pass breakups and one interception en route to his second AP First Team All-Pro recognition and fourth Pro Bowl nod of his career. Only one receiver guarded by Ramsey last year surpassed 50 receiving yards in a single game, according to Pro Football Focus – the Cowboys' Amari Cooper, who had 57 on seven receptions in Week 1.