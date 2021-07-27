Aaron Donald in Madden 99 Club

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has once again been inducted into this year's Madden 99 Club, designated annually for an elite group of players with a 99 overall rating in EA Sports' pro football video game franchise.
The reigning NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year is the second player to be inducted into the 99 club for Madden NFL 22. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was the first on Monday. Donald has been named to every Madden 99 Club since EA Sports first introduced it in Madden NFL 19.
Donald also had a 99 overall rating ahead of Madden NFL 18's release.