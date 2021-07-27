Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Aaron Donald in Madden 99 Club

Jul 27, 2021 at 05:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ has once again been inducted into this year's Madden 99 Club, designated annually for an elite group of players with a 99 overall rating in EA Sports' pro football video game franchise.

The reigning NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year is the second player to be inducted into the 99 club for Madden NFL 22. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was the first on Monday. Donald has been named to every Madden 99 Club since EA Sports first introduced it in Madden NFL 19.

Donald also had a 99 overall rating ahead of Madden NFL 18's release.

Related Content

news

Rams scheduled to wear new uniform for three games in 2021

Here are the three games the Rams are scheduled to wear their new uniform during the 2021 season. 
news

Los Angeles Rams unveil jersey inspired by iconic throwback

'Modern Throwback' is available online for purchase at Ramsfanshop.com and at The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium
news

What California's reopening means for Rams fans

The state of California officially reopened today, June 15, lifting several restrictions and updating multiple public health guidelines that had been in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's a reminder of how that will impact Rams fans.  
news

Rams' June 10 Open Practice: What to know before you go

Headed to the Rams' open practice on Thursday, June 10? Here's what you should know before departing for SoFi Stadium. 
news

2021 Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders announced

The Los Angeles Rams announce the official roster for the 2021 cheer team
news

Rams' 2021 preseason schedule finalized

The Los Angeles' Rams 2021 preseason schedule is officially set. 
news

Los Rams recibirán a Chicago para comenzar y a Tom Brady en la Semana 3

L.A. tiene programados cinco juegos de horario estelar, incluyendo el primer domingo por la noche de la temporada y tres partidos contra sus rivales de la tremenda División Oeste.
news

Top six games on Rams' 2021 schedule

TheRams.com ranks the team's top six games on its 2021 schedule. 
news

Instant analysis: Reaction to the Rams 2021 schedule

Fresh off of the 2021 schedule release, J.B. Long provides initial thoughts on the numerous prime time matchups within the division, which rookie QB's we may or may not see, and how all the elements of this schedule could set the Rams up for success this season.
news

Rams release official 2021 schedule

The Los Angeles Rams have released their official 2021 schedule. 
news

Rams to open 2021 season against Bears on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will kick off their 2021 season hosting the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium in Week 1. 
Advertising