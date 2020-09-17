Jalen Ramsey named NFL Way to Play recipient

Sep 17, 2020 at 10:45 AM

For the third year, the NFL WAY TO PLAY AWARD will continue to recognize the excellence demonstrated by NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.

As announced on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, JALEN RAMSEY of the LOS ANGELES RAMS is the Week 1 recipient of the 2020 NFL Way to Play Award.

Each recipient of the Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of the player's choice.

The NFL Football Operations and Officiating departments will select the top nominees for the award recognizing current NFL players. Video of those plays will be shared with an expert panel consisting of MERRIL HOGE, RONNIE LOTT, WILLIE MCGINEST, ORLANDO PACE and MICHAEL ROBINSON.

Several NFL head coaches, current players and NFL Legends have created videos to assist in educating coaches and players. The videos provide coaching points of emphasis to execute proper technique and are to be used as an educational tool.

The full list of 2020 NFL Way to Play Award recipients can be found below:

Table inside Article
Week Recipient Position NFL Team When Awarded
1 Jalen Ramsey CB Los Angeles Rams

