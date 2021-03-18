Jared Goff's best moments as a Ram 

In five seasons in a Rams uniform, former 2016 No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff accomplished plenty both on and off the field.

As Goff transitions into the next chapter of his career with the Detroit Lions, theRams.com looks back on some of the quarterback's best moments in horns and in the community.

Thursday Night Football vs. Vikings, Week 4 of 2018 season

Goff threw for a career-high 465 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions in a thrilling 38-31 Rams win over the Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday Night Football.

His performance that day, which also included a perfect passer rating, earned him NFC Player of the Week recognition for Week 4.

California Strong

In partnership with professional baseball players Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun and Mike Moustakas, Mike Attanasio from the Milwaukee Brewers Ownership Group and Southeast Ventura County YMCA, Goff in November 2018 helped launch California Strong to raise funds to support those affected by the Borderline Shooting in Thousand Oaks, the Camp Fire in Northern California and the Woolsey and Hill Fires in Southern California.

California Strong would turn into an ongoing charity after it became clear that this kind of immediate financial assistance after major disasters was needed. Early in the 2019 season, Goff pledged to donate $1,000 per touchdown and finish that year with 22 for a $22,000 contribution. According to the organization's website, more $2.1 million has been distributed to households throughout the state, with more than 1,125 families receiving grants.

Monday Night Football vs. Chiefs, Week 11 of 2018 season

Seven weeks after his career performance against the Vikings, Goff authored another outstanding one against the Chiefs in primetime.

His 413 yards and four touchdowns lifted Los Angeles to a 54-51 win over Kansas City at the Coliseum in what was the highest-scoring game in Monday Night Football history.

He also became the first quarterback in Rams history to have multiple 400-yard and four-touchdown passing games with his performance, which, like the Minnesota game, also earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Supporting Inglewood Unified School District students

Last September, Goff purchased Scholastic book packs and JG16 backpacks for 1,000 Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) students as a first step to addressing education inequities.

In addition to that initiative, he also committed to donating all proceeds from merchandise sales from his then-recently-launched apparel company, JG16, in perpetuity to support the district, and providing matching donation for proceeds raised. After a month, the amount of proceeds raised, and Goff's matching donation was enough to help build out the Warren Lane Elementary School Library.

In late November, he partnered with Bella + Canvas to send 20,000 masks to be distributed to IUSD students and their families. He also partnered with Lowes to distribute Christmas trees to IUSD students and their families during the holiday season.

During the season, Goff would also stop in to IUSD's virtual classrooms to read to students.

Leading Rams to playoff win 12 days removed from thumb surgery

John Wolford got the start in the wild card playoff game against the Seahawks this year, but after a neck injury knocked him out of the game late in the first quarter, it was up to Goff to lead the Rams offense to victory.

Despite having thumb surgery just 12 days earlier as a result of a broken thumb sustained in the final regular season meeting against the Seahawks, Goff stepped up to complete 9 of 19 pass attempts for 155 yards and one touchdown to help Los Angeles advance to the divisional round.

Teaming up with Andrew Whitworth and partnering with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to fund 2 million meals

Besides bringing attention to education inequities, the economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic also led to an increased demand in food assistance for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.