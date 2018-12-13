Jared Goff Looking to Rebound vs. Eagles This Week

"The number one thing is, that's where – last week was a great humbling day, certainly for me like I mentioned, and you get a chance to really look at yourself and you don't have any time to feel bad about it," McVay continued. "[Goff] made a couple throws too with some people in his face that were pretty impressive the other night. He'll be the first to tell you he's got to take good care of the football and we can't make some decisions. But I think I also got to stop putting our players in some spots that aren't really conducive for finding a way of having success on those given plays."

McVay also praised Goff's unflinching attitude this week, as it's been a significant factor in Los Angeles' offensive success over the last two seasons.

"The best part about Jared is he does a great job learning from it, he doesn't let it affect his ability to move forward," McVay said. "I thought his demeanor throughout the course of the game, as frustrating as the other night was, was exactly what we love about him. Even keeled, wasn't flustered at all, but he knows that he can play better, and everybody can do a little bit better. And we feel like if we do that as a group, it will lead to the results that we've gotten more times than not this year."

That seems to be the prevailing sentiment from Goff's teammates as well, who expect the third-year QB to bounce back in the coming weeks.

"He's still young. That's what it is." left guard Rodger Saffold said. "But his resilience, and the way that he's been able to continue fighting through adversity just shows you that he's going to be able to come out of it in a big way."