McVay: Joe Noteboom sustained "deep bruise" on shoulder vs. 49ers; injury not expected to impact availability for Week 3 at Bengals

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said offensive lineman Joe Noteboom sustained a "deep bruise" on his shoulder on Sunday against the 49ers, but that injury is not expected to impact Noteboom's availability for Week 3 against the Bengals.
"He got a good, deep bruise on that shoulder," McVay said during a video conference with reporters. "But we think he's going to be okay. We'll kind of take it day-to-day with him, but don't expect it to affect his game status next Monday."
Noteboom exited Sunday's game with a shoulder injury with 12:32 remaining in the third quarter and was deemed questionable to return. He was replaced at right guard by Tremayne Anchrum Jr..
According to TruMedia, Noteboom has played 114 snaps and only allowed two pressures and three hurries so far this season. He has not given up a sack or a QB hit so far this season.
Rams-Bengals in Week 3 kicks off in Cincinnati next Monday at 5:15 p.m. pacific time on ESPN.