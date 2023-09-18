McVay: Joe Noteboom sustained "deep bruise" on shoulder vs. 49ers; injury not expected to impact availability for Week 3 at Bengals

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said offensive lineman ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿ sustained a "deep bruise" on his shoulder on Sunday against the 49ers, but that injury is not expected to impact Noteboom's availability for Week 3 against the Bengals.

"He got a good, deep bruise on that shoulder," McVay said during a video conference with reporters. "But we think he's going to be okay. We'll kind of take it day-to-day with him, but don't expect it to affect his game status next Monday."

Noteboom exited Sunday's game with a shoulder injury with 12:32 remaining in the third quarter and was deemed questionable to return. He was replaced at right guard by ﻿Tremayne Anchrum Jr.﻿.

According to TruMedia, Noteboom has played 114 snaps and only allowed two pressures and three hurries so far this season. He has not given up a sack or a QB hit so far this season.