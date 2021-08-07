Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

John Wolford week-to-week after having appendix removed

Aug 06, 2021 at 05:54 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – Rams quarterback John Wolford contracted appendicitis Friday morning and is week-to-week after having his appendix removed, according to a team spokesperson.

Wolford underwent the procedure after waking up Friday morning with pain in his side, leading to the discovery of the appendicitis and his absence from Friday's Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union practice. He will be monitored over the next 10-14 days to see how he progresses.

With Wolford sidelined, Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges handled all of the second-team offense quarterback reps during Friday's practice. That will also be the case in tomorrow's joint practice with the Cowboys in Oxnard.

"John obviously caught us a little bit off guard with that news, but we want to get him all fixed up and ready to go as soon as possible," Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, who also coaches the team's quarterbacks, said after Friday's practice. "But it will give Bryce and Duck a great opportunity just like they had today. Short notice, 'Hey, you're going with the twos,' because you guys know how it is, we don't slow down."

