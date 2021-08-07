John Wolford week-to-week after having appendix removed

IRVINE, Calif. – Rams quarterback John Wolford contracted appendicitis Friday morning and is week-to-week after having his appendix removed, according to a team spokesperson.

Wolford underwent the procedure after waking up Friday morning with pain in his side, leading to the discovery of the appendicitis and his absence from Friday's Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union practice. He will be monitored over the next 10-14 days to see how he progresses.

With Wolford sidelined, Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges handled all of the second-team offense quarterback reps during Friday's practice. That will also be the case in tomorrow's joint practice with the Cowboys in Oxnard.