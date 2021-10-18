Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Johnny Mundt out for rest of season with torn ACL; Jake Funk out for rest of season with torn hamstring

Oct 18, 2021 at 04:55 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said tight end Johnny Mundtsustained a torn ACL and running back Jake Funk a torn hamstring against the Giants, injuries that will sideline both players for the remainder of the season and place them on Injured Reserve.

"It's a bummer for both of those guys," McVay said. "Two losses on guys that have really done a nice job continuing to improve and we'll have to have some guys to step up in those two players' absences."

McVay said he would have more clarity on who steps into Mundt and Funk's roles on Wednesday, and also said they have some candidates on the active roster and practice squad already.

Los Angeles' other tight ends currently include Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins and Jacob Harris on their 53-man roster, and Kendall Blanton on their practice squad. Higbee has started in every game (22 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns), Harris has primarily contributed on special teams so far and Hopkins has not yet played in a game this season.

McVay also said running back Sony Michel "banged up his shoulder a little bit" and quarterback John Wolford "got his neck banged up a little bit," but both players should be okay.

