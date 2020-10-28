Johnny Mundt once again steps up vs. Bears

Oct 28, 2020 at 11:31 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. –– Last year, it was stepping up as a run blocker. This year, as a pass catcher.

Like last season, the Rams counted on tight end Johnny Mundt to make the most of an expanded role against the Bears, and he delivered once again with three receptions for 47 yards in a 24-10 Week 7 win at SoFi Stadium.

"Johnny Mundt is a guy that we have a lot of faith in," Rams quarterback Jared Goff said during his postgame video conference. "We said this earlier in the week when we had an idea he was going to have to play, but last year against the Bears he had to step up and play a lot too. This guy's ready for the Bears at all times."

With Tyler Higbee inactive due to a hand injury sustained against the 49ers in Week 6, Mundt saw his heaviest involvement in the offense to date, playing 64 percent of the team's offensive snaps (46 of 72). By comparison, he had played a combined 27 offensive snaps through the first six games, including two or fewer in four of those six contests.

The impact of the increased playing time was evident on his 34-yard reception midway through the second quarter, when he unsuccessfully tried to stiff arm Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller on the run.

"Didn't really connect as much as I wanted to, he went a little lower than I expected, but getting used to the NFL football in my hands, so it was fun," Mundt said during his postgame video conference.

As Goff alluded to, Mundt has been a difference maker against the Bears this year and last year.

The Rams were leaning more heavily on the 12 personnel grouping – one running back, two tight ends – toward the end of last season, and that philosophical change overlapped with last year's game against Chicago.

Deployed as a run blocker, he helped Los Angeles' offense rush for 110 yards and two touchdowns in a 17-7 L.A. victory, later earning praise from Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Since he's primarily utilized as a blocker, Mundt entered the game with six receptions for 36 receiving yards through 31 career games, making Monday night quite the contrast to the work he's accustomed to getting in the passing game – especially considering how involved he was in that facet of the offense in college (23 receptions for 334 yards and four touchdowns in his final year at the University of Oregon).

Getting back to how he was used at Oregon was a welcome change of pace for him.

"They like the way I block, how physical I am on the point of the attack, so they like to use me in that aspect," Mundt said. "But it's always nice to show my skills with the ball in my hand."

McVay was pleased with the way Mundt stepped up.

"Missing Tyler Higbee tonight is a huge loss for a football team," McVay said during his postgame video conference. "But Johnny Mundt stepped up, did a great job."

Related Content

news

First Look: Rams travel to Dolphins in Week 8 before Week 9 bye

An early preview of Sunday's Week 8 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins.
news

Johnny Hekker named Week 7 NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Rams punter Johnny Hekker's standout performance against the Bears has earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. 
news

McVay: Terrell Burgess out for remainder of 2020 season with broken ankle

Rams safety Terrell Burgess will miss the remainder of his rookie season after sustaining a broken ankle against the Bears in Week 7, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 8

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 8.
news

Johnny Hekker, punt unit help Rams win field position battle against Bears

Punter Johnny Hekker and his specialist teammates played a crucial role in the Rams' win over the Bears Monday night.   
news

Rams enseñan su poder y Johnny Hekker su pierna de oro en convincente triunfo

Los Ángeles deja a Chicago sin touchdown de su ofensiva para una victoria de 24-10 en el primer lunes por la noche de SoFi Stadium
news

From the Podium: McVay, Reynolds, Floyd, Goff, Mundt, Hekker, Hollins react to Rams' Week 7 win over Bears

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, quarterback Jared Goff, tight end Johnny Mundt, punter Johnny Hekker and linebacker Justin Hollins' postgame virtual media sessions following the Rams' 24-10 win over the Bears. 
news

Game Recap: Complementary football powers Rams to 24-10 win over Bears on Monday Night Football

Offense, defense and special teams all play key roles as Rams move to 5-2 with their Week 7 Monday Night Football victory over Bears. 
news

Tyler Higbee, Kai Forbath inactive for Rams-Bears

A look at the inactives for Monday night's Week 7 game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears.
news

Taylor Rapp: "I've always prepared like I'm going to be a starter"

Rams safety Taylor Rapp's mindset has allowed him to step in for Jordan Fuller without missing a beat.
news

Matt Nagy happy for Brandon Staley, Leonard Floyd's success

Working with Brandon Staley in his first year in Chicago, Bears head coach Matt Nagy isn't surprised to see Staley succeeding as the Rams defensive coordinator. Nagy also says former Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd is "playing well" for the Rams.

Advertising