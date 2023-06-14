Rams to hold joint practices with Raiders and Broncos during 2023 preseason

"We'll be able to do that with the Raiders and the Broncos, and that will represent four opportunities for us," McVay said after the Rams wrapped up their mandatory minicamp on Wednesday. "It's nice because the schedule lays out where all of our games are on Saturday, so that'll represent on those game weeks where we'll get good practice on Wednesday and Thursdays on those weeks, Friday will be separate for kind of our own little walkthroughs, and then you play the game on Saturday. And so to be able to get opportunities to go against different schemes, different players and get real evaluation while the risk for injury is minimized, and we obviously want to be smart, but I'm looking forward to getting connected with (Broncos head coach) Sean (Payton) and with (Raiders head coach) Josh (McDaniels) and making sure that we do a great job of getting the work that both groups need, and that we absolutely have to have, to be where we want to be when we open up against Seattle."