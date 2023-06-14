Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams to hold joint practices with Raiders and Broncos during 2023 preseason

Jun 14, 2023 at 02:59 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The 2023 preseason will bring additional opportunities for the Los Angeles Rams to get competitive work in.

Head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday confirmed L.A. will host join practices with the Las Vegas Raiders leading into their Aug. 19 preseason game at SoFi Stadium, and also said the Rams will do the same the following week when it travels to Denver to take on the Broncos in its Aug. 26 preseason finale at Empower Field at Mile High.

"We'll be able to do that with the Raiders and the Broncos, and that will represent four opportunities for us," McVay said after the Rams wrapped up their mandatory minicamp on Wednesday. "It's nice because the schedule lays out where all of our games are on Saturday, so that'll represent on those game weeks where we'll get good practice on Wednesday and Thursdays on those weeks, Friday will be separate for kind of our own little walkthroughs, and then you play the game on Saturday. And so to be able to get opportunities to go against different schemes, different players and get real evaluation while the risk for injury is minimized, and we obviously want to be smart, but I'm looking forward to getting connected with (Broncos head coach) Sean (Payton) and with (Raiders head coach) Josh (McDaniels) and making sure that we do a great job of getting the work that both groups need, and that we absolutely have to have, to be where we want to be when we open up against Seattle."

The Rams previously held joint practices with the Raiders in 2021. This will be their first time doing so with Josh McDaniels serving as head coach of the Raiders. In 2022, the Rams held joint practices with the Bengals in Cincinnati leading into the two teams' preseason finale at Paycor Stadium.

Under McVay, the Rams have also held joint practices with the Raiders and Chargers in 2019, the Ravens in Baltimore in 2018, and with the Chargers in 2017.

