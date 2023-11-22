Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jordan Fuller is Rams' 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee

Nov 22, 2023 at 08:35 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Defensive back Jordan Fuller is the Rams' nominee for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. 

Created in 2014 in honor of late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr., the award is presented annually to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.​

It's the second time Fuller has been the Rams' nominee for the award, having also received the nod for the 2021 season. 

A panel comprised of former players from the NFL Legends community – Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler – will narrow down the 32 nominees to eight finalists; four in the AFC and four in the NFC. Current players will then vote on the award winner in December on the Pro Bowl ballott, with the eight finalists listed under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category. 

Voted a team captain by his teammates for a second time this year, Fuller has started in every game so far this season, recording 64 total tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 2 passes defensed and 1 interception in those 10 games. His 64 total tackles are second-most on the team behind linebacker Ernest Jones' 87.

