Jordan Fuller is Rams' 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee

Defensive back Jordan Fuller is the Rams' nominee for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Created in 2014 in honor of late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr., the award is presented annually to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.​

It's the second time Fuller has been the Rams' nominee for the award, having also received the nod for the 2021 season.

A panel comprised of former players from the NFL Legends community – Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler – will narrow down the 32 nominees to eight finalists; four in the AFC and four in the NFC. Current players will then vote on the award winner in December on the Pro Bowl ballott, with the eight finalists listed under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category.