McVay: Jordan Fuller and Troy Reeder 'day-to-day'; Rams will use all time they have this week to determine game statuses

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said defensive back Jordan Fuller (ankle) and linebacker Troy Reeder (ankle) are projected to not practice on Wednesday.

\McVay also said both players will be day-to-day, and that the team will use all the time available to them this week to determine their game statuses for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Lions in Detroit (5 p.m. PT, NBC, Peacock and Universo).

"They won't be able to practice (on Wednesday). Wednesday, we'll have a walkthrough (that day), so we'll kind of just see what their status looks like," McVay said. "It was an ankle with Jordan, and then it was a hyperextended knee with Troy. And so we'll continue to just try to see, use all the time that we have, hopefully they'll be available. If not, then we'll have contingency plans accordingly."

Fuller appeared to sustain his ankle injury at the end of the Rams' first defensive series. He was initially deemed questionable to return before being downgraded to out early in the second half.

Starting all 17 games at safety in the regular season, Fuller has played 93% of the team's defensive snaps. His six turnovers forced led L.A's defense in the 2023 regular season, while his 94 total tackles are second-most.

"A communicator, a guy that's played with great range," McVay said, when asked what the Rams would lose if Fuller ended up not being able to play. "I think he's made a lot of timely plays in crunch time situations. But he's been a captain for a reason. He's got tremendous respect from his teammates and coaches, and there's been a toughness to his game. So, it would be a big one for us, but we're hopeful that we don't have to go quite that direction yet."

Reeder, meanwhile hurt his knee with 4:57 to go in the first half, and likewise was eventually downgraded to out after being deemed questionable at first. He was seeing increased playing time with linebacker Ernest Jones IV resting.