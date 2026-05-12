Kam Curl, The RightWay Foundation, and Bob's Discount Furniture find a new home for three former foster youth

LOS ANGELES – Three former foster youth will experience a stable transition out of the care system thanks to the support of Rams safety Kam Curl, The RightWay Foundation and Rams partner Bob's Discount Furniture.
Through his continued partnership with the foundation, Curl will subsidize part of the rent for those three young men, who moved into their new apartment on Friday, May 1 in L.A.'s Koreatown neighborhood, with Curl and his family on hand at the invitation of the foundation to surprise that trio and celebrate their big day.
Additionally, Rams partner Bob's Discount Furniture outfitted and fully furnished the space, providing living room sets, dressers, bedroom sets, and more, and will continue to support The RightWay Foundation by furnishing additional apartments. A long-term partner of the Rams, Bob's has previously worked with them on furnishing Teacher's Lounges, donating recliners for the LAFD Aerial Headquarters (the site of the team's 2025 NFL Draft headquarters) for their new rec room, and donated gift cards for the Rams' Community Picks program, where they helped those displaced by wildfires find new homes.
"The way Kam Curl showed up to support us, it means the world," said RightWay Foundation Founder and CEO Franco Vega, one of the Rams' 13 social justice pLAymakers in 2024. "From the bottom of my heart, Kam doesn't need to do this, the Rams don't need to do this, your goal is to perform and create the best product on the field on Sundays. But for someone like him to give back, it means the world. Kam and his wife have been awesome partners, along with (Rams Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement) Molly (Higgins). Sometimes I feel like the youth, that I don't deserve this. That's just keeping it real. But yeah, this is big for us. We appreciate everything."
"Bob's and the Rams share a strong commitment to uplifting the community, especially young people," said Kevin Parker, Divisional Vice President of Bob's Discount Furniture. "We're proud to partner with Kam to help furnish these apartments for three young adults supported by the RightWay Foundation. We hope these homes provide not only comfort and stability, but also a foundation for the bright futures that lie ahead."
The RightWay Foundation is a Los Angeles non-profit who helps foster kids transition into adult housing among other impactful efforts, with its mission built on four pillars: mental health, employment, housing and community. Former Rams Associate Manager of High School Football Ghalee Wadood facilitated the connection and helped establish the relationship between Curl and the foundation when Curl arrived in Los Angeles.
According to Vega, 50% of foster youth in L.A. County will become homeless right away when they transition out of the care system – a transition that typically begins when that person turns 18 years old. Thus, being able to stop homelessness right at age 18 is critical, and why Curl giving back in the manner he did matters so much, and why housing is one of those pillars.
"We have the largest homeless population in L.A. in the United States, in L.A. County," Vega said. "So we're really stopping homelessness at the beginning, you know, because they're 18 right now, and if we don't help them, they're gonna be 40 on the streets. So that's why this is so important across the board, because all of our foster youth needs a place like this to stay, a place where we provide dignity, high self-esteem, education, support, and then help them process why they grew up in the system. That's the key, because every adult coming out of the foster care system wants to know 'why,' and we have to help them find out their 'why,' and then why it's not their fault."
Vega said part of the donation Curl provided includes an "earn and learn" program, where youth are rewarded for achievements like good grades in college, graduating high school and working with their therapist.
"We reward them similar to how traditional kids gets allowances, (such as) washing the dishes, get 20 bucks," Vega explained. "Same thing, but that's only through Kam's donation. I didn't have those funds before."
Curl said he was previously unaware that foster care youth eventually age out of the system, so "it feels good" being able to help prevent those youth from living on the streets. Curl is also excited to continue that partnership after re-signing with the Rams on a three-year contract in March.
"It's just been a blessing to work with them and be able to give back," Curl said. "I'm looking forward to do more."
Check out photos of Kam Curl surprising three former foster youth with a new apartment. In partnership with TheRightWay Foundation & Bob's Discount Furniture, the Los Angeles Rams safety helped pay for the youths' rent and provide brand new furniture.