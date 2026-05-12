Kam Curl, The RightWay Foundation, and Bob's Discount Furniture find a new home for three former foster youth

The RightWay Foundation is a Los Angeles non-profit who helps foster kids transition into adult housing among other impactful efforts, with its mission built on four pillars: mental health, employment, housing and community. Former Rams Associate Manager of High School Football Ghalee Wadood facilitated the connection and helped establish the relationship between Curl and the foundation when Curl arrived in Los Angeles.

According to Vega, 50% of foster youth in L.A. County will become homeless right away when they transition out of the care system – a transition that typically begins when that person turns 18 years old. Thus, being able to stop homelessness right at age 18 is critical, and why Curl giving back in the manner he did matters so much, and why housing is one of those pillars.

"We have the largest homeless population in L.A. in the United States, in L.A. County," Vega said. "So we're really stopping homelessness at the beginning, you know, because they're 18 right now, and if we don't help them, they're gonna be 40 on the streets. So that's why this is so important across the board, because all of our foster youth needs a place like this to stay, a place where we provide dignity, high self-esteem, education, support, and then help them process why they grew up in the system. That's the key, because every adult coming out of the foster care system wants to know 'why,' and we have to help them find out their 'why,' and then why it's not their fault."

Vega said part of the donation Curl provided includes an "earn and learn" program, where youth are rewarded for achievements like good grades in college, graduating high school and working with their therapist.

"We reward them similar to how traditional kids gets allowances, (such as) washing the dishes, get 20 bucks," Vega explained. "Same thing, but that's only through Kam's donation. I didn't have those funds before."

Curl said he was previously unaware that foster care youth eventually age out of the system, so "it feels good" being able to help prevent those youth from living on the streets. Curl is also excited to continue that partnership after re-signing with the Rams on a three-year contract in March.