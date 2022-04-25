Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams TE Kendall Blanton talks his divisional-round touchdown & being a Super Bowl starter on Rams Revealed

Apr 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM

For the third consecutive summer, Kendall Blanton was waived at the end of training camp and the Los Angeles Rams preseason schedule.

Coming into the 2021 campaign, he'd played all of four snaps – all of them on special teams.

But by year's end, not only had Blanton been promoted from the team's practice squad. He'd also hauled in his first NFL reception, scored his first touchdown in a playoff game, and started a Super Bowl.

In this installment of Rams Revealed, the 26-year-old tight end from Missouri details his journey from being raised in an NFL family to contributing to his own World Championship.

And it's the perfect time to catch up with Blanton, with the 2022 NFL Draft fast-approaching. His phone didn't ring in the spring of 2019, but his contributions as a college free agent – be they on the practice squad or on game day – have now proven to be invaluable for Los Angeles.

"The journey, I wouldn't change it," Blanton says. "Because let's say I got drafted… I wouldn't have been here. And who's to say I would have won a Super Bowl in my third year?"

From the importance of making his bed to the moment that made him cry as the confetti fell at SoFi Stadium, you won't want to miss this conversation with Blanton and all the context that makes his accomplishments resonate.

You can watch Rams Revealed on YouTube, or catch the podcast on your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and the Rams App.

