A Letter to Season Ticket Members from Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff

To celebrate that championship, we want to make sure that each of you enter the stadium early next Thursday, September 8, to be in your seats by 4:50 PM for a special pregame moment. Rams Owner/Chairman Stan Kroenke and 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth will lead the celebration on-field, which will include highlights from last year and an Augmented Reality experience on the Infinity Screen you will not want to miss. They will be joined by members of our Watts Rams, the youth football program created by LAPD officers to bridge the divide between communities of color and law enforcement, that we adopted in 2019. Last season, 19 members of the Watts Rams earned their way to attend Super Bowl LVI in-person, and we are proud these terrific kids will be part of this meaningful moment recognizing the incredible impact our team has on our entire community.

To close out our Championship celebration, we will reveal a Super Bowl Champions banner from SoFi Stadium's iconic canopy roof above the 500 level on the south side. This banner will commemorate our historic Super Bowl LVI win at SoFi Stadium, a stadium you made a terrific home-field advantage throughout the year. The banner will hang at every Rams home game this season, hopefully well into January, as well as all future years. In addition, all fans in attendance will receive their own commemorative banner inspired by our Super Bowl Champions banner.

When you get to your seats on Thursday night, you will see one banner already lowered celebrating our organization's first Super Bowl victory following the 1999 season. Later this year, during our Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks, we will celebrate newly enshrined Hall of Fame Coach Dick Vermeil and the 1999 team, with both Super Bowl banners proudly displayed.

While we will celebrate last year's success one last time, September 8 also marks the beginning of a new chapter for this organization. The history we made together will be remembered forever, but after our Championship Moment, we will turn the page and kick off the 2022 season.

We are grateful that we have been able to keep the core of our team intact – Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, and many of the other players who helped us win Super Bowl LVI. We are also excited for our newest teammates and what they will do – Allen Robinson catching his first no look pass from Stafford; Bobby Wagner playing with us, not against us; and our rookies working to follow Ernest Jones and make an impact in their first year.

This season will feature nine home regular season games at SoFi Stadium and we can't wait to be back in the building with each of you to see the Rams House come alive. It all starts next Thursday, when we host the Buffalo Bills and start our journey to try to become the first team in nearly two decades to repeat as Super Bowl Champions.