Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. surprises Watts Rams with Super Bowl LVI tickets & Rams unveil mural at Dymally High School

"The LA Rams are the face of LA when it comes to football," said Maye. "When the LA Rams came back, they came back with a vengeance. They came back to not only win but win the support of the city and they have done that. Before partnering with them, we were just big fans, so this partnership is huge because our young people get to see that they're directly connected to something special. It helps them perform better and it helps them act better because they understand that this partnership is because of them, and they must do their part to keep this partnership going. It helps them stay in check and it helps us use that in a way to keep them motivated and encouraged. It also means something for the city because the city is being recognized in ways that it doesn't usually get recognized. The LA Rams Community Relations team and the whole organization are allowing that to happen. It's bringing a light to Watts, California, that people don't know about. People don't know about all the special things that happen down here because they are untold stories, but this is allowing us to tell stories that are just off the charts. The partnership has been amazing, and we are just so thankful and blessed."