Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Larrell Murchison: "I've been waiting my whole career to make big plays like that"

Dec 29, 2022 at 03:26 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Teammates didn't know much about new Rams defensive tackle Larrell Murchison's personality because he was fairly quiet when he arrived.

That changed last week against the Broncos, when Murchison not only showed that, but the production he can bring to the defensive line rotation with two sacks and two tackles for loss in his Rams debut.

"Well, the dance definitely sticks out," linebacker Bobby Wagner said Wednesday. "When you come into a team, like kind of where he came into the team, he was quiet, doesn't really say much, just meeting with the coaches trying to get sped up on the defense and stuff like that. Then he goes out and gets a sack and starts dancing and starts talking and we were like, 'Yo, where's this? Where did this come from?' He's put in a lot of work to try to understand the scheme and understand the nuances of the defense and I think it was really fun to just watch him just have fun out there and let loose and not worry about always being right or whatever, but just making plays."

Those two sacks were the first of Murchison's NFL career and came at timely moments in last Sunday's 51-14 victory.

Murchison's first sack was a takedown of Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson for a nine-yard loss and helped stall a Denver drive that forced them to settle for a 54-yard field goal. His second sack also was a takedown for a nine-yard loss on third down which forced the Broncos to punt.

"Oh yeah, it was fun," Murchison told theRams.com Thursday. "Shoot, I've been waiting my whole career really to make some plays like that. It was exciting to be out there, be able to celebrate with my teammates and have some fun."

The performance came less than two weeks after Murchison joined the Rams, who had claimed and been awarded him off waivers from the Titans. The 2020 fifth-round pick of North Carolina State, who produced 13 total tackles (two for loss) in 26 games with five starts during his two-plus seasons in Tennessee, indicated he felt pretty good that he would end up where he was supposed to be when he got waived – whether that was back to the Titans' practice squad, joining the Rams or joining another team.

"I knew it was God's plan," Murchison said. "I knew wherever I ended up, whether that was back on Tennessee's practice squad, whether that was anywhere else, I knew God was going to place me where he needed me."

Murchison said he likes the "swag" in the Rams' defensive line room, which likewise embraced him and helped put him in a position to succeed.

"It was a lot of fun for that young man and it was able to be expressed in his play and how he went out there and his ability to absolutely capture his teammates, and that's different," defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said Thursday. "I give less credit to Larrell than I would give to the guys that embraced him and his ability to put him within their rooms and have the ability to go out there and find a guy to go have success. I love that. That is a sign of people knowing what we are about and that's the culture that's been built here, the standard that's been set with that ability."

As the Rams navigate the final two weeks of their 2022 season, Murchison's goal is to continue to show he can be a reliable contributor for Los Angeles' defense – and maybe continue to have that personality on display as well.

"I just want to show up and help this team any way I can," Murchison said. "Just show I can be a help, show I can be productive, be able to be myself."

Related Content

news

Riley Dixon: First zero-punt game of NFL career "exciting"

Rams punter Riley Dixon enjoys doing his job, but still appreciated the first game of his NFL career in which he didn't punt a single time.

news

From the Podium: Chargers, Week 17

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Baker Mayfield's Wednesday press conferences as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Opposing View: Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on coaching against Sean McVay

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley will coach against his former boss in Rams head coach Sean McVay for the first time in the regular season on Sunday.

news

Gran día de la defensa de los Rams contra los Broncos resaltado por las dos intercepciones de Cobie Durant, incluido el primer pick-six de su carrera en la NFL

El back defensivo novato de los Rams, Cobie Durant, realizó su mejor actuación de la temporada cuando Los Ángeles forzó cuatro pérdidas de balón de los Denver Broncos.

news

"I think he's just gone about his business the right way": Sean McVay pleased with Cam Akers' approach and performance over second half of season

Cam Akers' big day against the Broncos in Week 16 has been the highlight of a promising back half of the season overall for third-year Rams running back.

news

Rams K Matt Gay on a huge Christmas Day win, kicking in the Frozen Tundra & thoughts on the World Cup | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 98

Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay joins J.B. Long to talk about the team's big win against the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, what it was like kicking in the cold of Lambeau Field and his break down of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

news

First Look: Rams take on Chargers on New Year's Day at SoFi Stadium

An early preview of Sunday's Week 17 regular season game between the Rams and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 17

An aggregate look at where the Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 17 road game against the Chargers.

news

McVay: Larrell Murchison has "a little bit of a stinger," not expected to impact status for Week 17 vs. Chargers

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on defensive tackle Larrell Murchison coming out of Sunday's Week 16 game against the Broncos.

news

Bobby Wagner finally gets to sack Russell Wilson, and adds an interception for good measure

As teammates with the Seahawks for a decade, Bobby Wagner never got the chance to hit or sack Russell Wilson. That changed Sunday when Wagner faced Wilson as an opponent for the first time.

news

Los Rams destruyen a los Broncos 51-14 y festejan el Día de Navidad con su mejor juego de la temporada

Cam Akers y Tyler Higbee se combinan para anotar cinco touchdowns y la defensa de L.A. brilla en una tarde de 4 pases interceptados y seis capturas de QB.

Advertising