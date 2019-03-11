Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Latest Rams 2019 free agency rumors from around the web

Mar 11, 2019 at 02:45 PM
With the onset of the "legal tampering" period — where teams and player agents may negotiate deals for upcoming unrestricted free agents — there are bound to be a lot of rumors around the web on what the Rams could do once the new league year hits on Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT.

We're using this page to keep you up to date on all the rumors — with the caveat that most times these are just that.

But you can still continue to check this page for the latest updates on your L.A. Rams.

Thursday, March 14

Tuesday, March 12

Monday, March 11

Also in Peter King's FMIA column:

  • "Regarding the late Sunday night news that the Rams reached an one-year agreement with Dante Fowler Jr. — L.A. was able to convince Fowler that a short-term deal was best for him because he could play where he loved football and have another shot at free agency while still in his prime."
  • "Rams guard Rodger Saffold, unlikely to return to the Rams, will likely go to the highest bidder—and Arizona could be in play."

Advertising