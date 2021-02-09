Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles to host Super Bowl LVI in February 2022 at SoFi Stadium

Feb 09, 2021 at 09:00 AM

LOS ANGELES (February 9, 2021)— In one year, Los Angeles will welcome the Super Bowl to the region for the first time in nearly three decades. Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Inglewood in February 2022.

Los Angeles hosted the first Super Bowl in 1967 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the last time the game was played in Los Angeles was in 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.

Today, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, led by Chairman Casey Wasserman, unveiled the official Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee logo and launch video, featuring Los Angeles icon, Snoop Dogg, alongside the NFL's trademark Super Bowl LVI mark. All eyes will be on the greater Los Angeles region and the transformative SoFi Stadium, as NBC will televise professional sports' most popular and watched game that will be broadcast to more than 180 countries and territories.

Wasserman unveiled the Los Angeles Host Committee's logo, inspired by the iconic SoFi Stadium building design, and the campaign tagline "Champions Shine Here," as a way to spotlight the spirited, authentic, and inclusive community that Los Angeles represents and kick off the decade of major events coming to the region starting with Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

"Today more than ever the Super Bowl stands for hope and perseverance," said Casey Wasserman, Chairman, Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee. "We are proud and excited that Los Angeles will once again host the nation's biggest sporting event, however it's the promise of recovery and opportunity that Super Bowl LVI brings to our City's people and industries that reigns supreme."

"Since Los Angeles hosted the first Super Bowl back in 1967, the Super Bowl has become a spectacle larger than the league could have ever imagined," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The return of the Super Bowl to this region is in large part thanks to Stan Kroenke's commitment to delivering this game-changing project at Hollywood Park. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers to bring the nation's biggest sporting event to Los Angeles and Inglewood for Super Bowl LVI."

"Los Angeles is a global capital for athletic achievement -- a place that understands the power of sports to unite and inspire, awe and amaze, support job creation and spur economic growth, and lift the spirits of entire communities," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. "Playing host to Super Bowl LVI will allow local businesses to score critical victories for our workforce, showcase our city's commitment to equity and inclusion, and kick off another age of positive change for Angelenos and fans everywhere."

"SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is the finest stadium in the country and will continue to host the greatest events," said Inglewood Mayor James Butts."The NFL is giving local diverse and minority-owned businesses a chance to compete for substantial contracts through its Business Connect program. That program will help a range of local businesses -- caterers, sign makers, event producers, cleaning services, and more – compete for and win subcontracts to support the many events leading up to and surrounding the Super Bowl."

"We are proud to host Super Bowl LVI and will work with all our partners to deliver an extraordinary and unparalleled experience next February," said Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman and SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park Developer E. Stanley Kroenke. "We ask that fans continue to do all they can to stay safe so that we can be together next year at SoFi Stadium. Aside from the great competition and entertainment that are hallmarks of Super Bowl, we look forward to celebrating the many frontline workers who are already making this event possible through their amazing sacrifices and commitment."

"I've said many times that Stan Kroenke's vision for Hollywood Park, anchored by our iconic SoFi Stadium home, will not only redefine the City of Inglewood, it will redefine the landscape of greater Los Angeles for the next century and beyond," said Los Angeles Chargers Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos. "In the wake of a global pandemic that isolated families, displaced businesses and changed our general way of life, this vision is no longer just about redefining a city, it's about breathing life back into it. Super Bowl LVI won't just be the biggest event of 2022, it will be a much-needed catalyst for our region's recovery."

"High-profile events like the Super Bowl will help many businesses – and its thousands of workers – get back on their feet," said Kathryn Schloessman, Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission President & CEO. "In Southern California, this has the potential to be an enormous boost for residents who work in restaurants, hotels, event venues and related industries that have been hit especially hard by the pandemic."

PHOTOS: Best of the Rams first season at SoFi Stadium

The 2020 season marked the inaugural season of the new #RamsHouse. Take a look at the best sights from around SoFi Stadium!

The Los Angeles Host Committee has extended the deadline for local diverse, and minority-owned businesses to apply for the Business Connect program to February 23, 2021. While Super Bowl LVI does not take place until February 2022, RFPs for sub-contracting jobs related to Super Bowl come to the LA market as soon as April 2021. It's quick and easy to apply – to learn more about the program visit www.LASuperBowlHC.com.

In addition to Business Connect, there will be volunteer opportunities through the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Volunteer Academy and the Host Committee will launch their official Legacy Program later this spring.

For all updates related to Los Angeles hosting Super Bowl LVI, please visit LASuperBowlHC.com

About the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee

The Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee has been established to deliver a premier Super Bowl LVI experience and drive lasting social, cultural, and economic impact for the region. We serve as the liaison between the National Football League and Los Angeles to harness the opportunities surrounding the Super Bowl to elevate our community. The Host Committee is led by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC) and Host Committee Chairman Casey Wasserman and includes SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. For more information, visit LASuperBowlHC.com

