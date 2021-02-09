Los Angeles to host Super Bowl LVI in February 2022 at SoFi Stadium

"We are proud to host Super Bowl LVI and will work with all our partners to deliver an extraordinary and unparalleled experience next February," said Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman and SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park Developer E. Stanley Kroenke. "We ask that fans continue to do all they can to stay safe so that we can be together next year at SoFi Stadium. Aside from the great competition and entertainment that are hallmarks of Super Bowl, we look forward to celebrating the many frontline workers who are already making this event possible through their amazing sacrifices and commitment."

"I've said many times that Stan Kroenke's vision for Hollywood Park, anchored by our iconic SoFi Stadium home, will not only redefine the City of Inglewood, it will redefine the landscape of greater Los Angeles for the next century and beyond," said Los Angeles Chargers Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos. "In the wake of a global pandemic that isolated families, displaced businesses and changed our general way of life, this vision is no longer just about redefining a city, it's about breathing life back into it. Super Bowl LVI won't just be the biggest event of 2022, it will be a much-needed catalyst for our region's recovery."