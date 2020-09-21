Los Angeles native Robert Woods grateful for opportunity to remain home 

Quarterback Jared Goff was entering his second season with the Rams and first as the full-time starter when Woods first joined the organization. Discussing their connection in early August, Goff told reporters the best way to describe Woods is that he's "a friendly target."

"It's easy to throw to him," Goff said on Aug. 3. "And a lot of guys, it's not a knock on some guys, but some guys are not easy to throw to. They're either too fast or too small, or whatever. Robert's just got that good feel about him. You'll watch him this year and the way he's able to speed up and slow down to adjust to the football, it's a quarterback's dream. He's been incredible for me, and I can expect that to continue."

Other teammates have noticed his selfless demeanor.

Asked by a reporter what makes Woods a "good, if not great receiver" prior to Woods officially signing his contract, cornerback Jalen Ramsey simply said: "I mean, we can go and just turn on the film from Week 1 and look at his production Week 1." Ramsey also said he hoped the deal would get done.

"He's been doing that all throughout camp," Ramsey said. "He's been pushing us as much as we've been pushing him to be great. He's a key part of that offense and a key part of this team, even as a leader."

That leadership is exemplified by being named a Rams team captain for the first time this year, and in other ways.

For example, in training camp last month, wide receiver Cooper Kupp said he's learned more from Woods than any other receiver. One of the biggest reasons why is Woods' willingness to share as the two built trust.

"We'll ask questions and there's never feelings like we need to know more than the other guy," Kupp said on Aug. 7. "We always want to learn."