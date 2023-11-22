Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 12 regular season matchup

Nov 22, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams-Cardinals game on Sunday, Nov. 26.

MATCHUP

The Rams (4-6) continue divisional play with a matchup against the Cardinals (2-9) at State Farm Stadium. Kickoff on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 94th all-time meeting between the two teams, with Seattle leading the series 51-40-2. Los Angeles won the last regular season meeting 26-9 in Week 6 of this season at SoFi Stadium.

PIZZA! PIZZA! PREGAME PRESENTED BY LITTLE CAESARS

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: FOX
  • Play-by-play:Chris Myers
  • Color analyst(s):Robert Smith
  • Sideline reporter(s):Jen Hale

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM - Banning, CA
  • KFIG/1430 AM & 790 FM – Fresno, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KRHQ/102.3 AM - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
  • KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
  • KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

X (formerly known as Twitter): @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

