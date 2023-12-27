Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 17 regular season matchup

Dec 27, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams-Giants game on Sunday, Dec. 31.

MATCHUP

The Rams (8-7) are on the road in Week 17, taking on the Giants (5-10) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff in East Rutherford, N.J. is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 47th all-time meeting between the two teams, with the Rams leading the series 29-17. Los Angeles won the last regular season meeting 38-11 on October 17, 2021 at MetLife Stadium.

PIZZA! PIZZA! PREGAME PRESENTED BY LITTLE CAESARS

As part of your pregame ritual, make sure to order Little Caesars online at littlecaesars.com during Pizza!Pizza!® Pregame— 1 hour before or 3 hours after kickoff on Thursdays, Mondays, and all day Sunday. Fans can score perks and be entered to win a trip to Super Bowl LVIII! No purchase necessary. Visit Littlecaesars.com/NFL for rules.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: FOX
  • Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler
  • Color analyst(s): Mark Sanchez
  • Sideline reporter(s): Laura Okmin

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM - Banning, CA
  • KFIG/1430 AM & 790 FM – Fresno, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KRHQ/102.3 AM - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
  • KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
  • KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

X (formerly known as Twitter): @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 17 at Giants

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's weekly press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
news

Kevin Dotson's change of scenery benefitting him and Rams in 2023

A preseason acquisition, starting right guard Kevin Dotson has become a crucial part of the physical playing style of the Rams' offensive line.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 17

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 17 matchup with the New York Giants. 
news

Puka Nacua named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 16

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's Week 16 performance against the Saints has earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. 
news

First Look: Rams head to East Coast for New Year's Eve matchup with Giants in Week 17

An early preview of Sunday's Week 17 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
news

'No doubt, we're different when he plays': Kyren Williams continues to boost Rams offense

Since returning from injury in Week 12 against the Cardinals, running back Kyren Williams has been a pivotal difference maker for the Rams offense at an important time.
news

"Nos hemos ganado la oportunidad": los encendidos Rams dan otro paso en la carrera a los playoffs al vencer a los Saints | Resumen del partido

Actuaciones espectaculares de Puka Nacua y Kyren Williams ayudan a Los Ángeles a ganar su quinto juego desde la semana de descanso y volver a tener marca positiva 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua react to Rams' 30-22 Week 16 win over Saints

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's Thursday Night Football win over the Saints at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Saints 30-22 on Thursday Night Football

Big nights by Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson help propel Rams to primetime home win over Saints in Week 16. 
news

Tre Tomlinson and Desjuan Johnson among Rams' inactives for Week 16 vs. Saints

A look at the inactives for Thursday Night Football between the Rams and the Saints at SoFi Stadium in Week 16. 
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: How to watch Thursday Night Football in Week 16

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Thursday Night Football between the Rams and the Saints in Week 16. 
Advertising