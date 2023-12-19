Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: How to watch Thursday Night Football in Week 16

Dec 19, 2023 at 10:39 AM
Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams-Saints game on Thursday, Dec. 21.

MATCHUP

The Rams (7-7) close out their home regular season schedule against the Saints (7-7) on Thursday Night Football, with kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on Amazon Prime Video (also carried locally on FOX 11). 

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 79th all-time meeting between the two teams, with the Rams leading the series 43-35. The Saints won the last regular season meeting 27-20 on November 20, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Hours before kickoff, join J.B. Long, D'Marco Farr, Maurice Jones-Drew and special guests as they preview the upcoming matchup on the Digital Pregame Show presented by Little Caesars. The guys talk players to watch, latest storylines, bold predictions and more all from the field at SoFi Stadium.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: Amazon Prime Video (also available to watch locally on FOX 11)
  • Play-by-play: Al Michaels
  • Color analyst(s): Kirk Herbstreit
  • Sideline reporter(s): Kaylee Hartung

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more!

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

Play-by-Play: J.B. Long

  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM - Banning, CA
  • KFIG/1430 AM & 790 FM – Fresno, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KRHQ/102.3 AM - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
  • KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
  • KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

