Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 18 regular season matchup

Jan 03, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams-49ers game on Sunday, Jan. 7.

MATCHUP

The Rams (9-7) are on the road again in Week 18, taking on the 49ers (12-4) on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Kickoff in Santa Clara, Calif. is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 150th all-time meeting between the two teams, with the 49ers leading the series 78-68-3. San Francisco won the last regular season meeting 30-23 on Sept. 17 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

PIZZA! PIZZA! PREGAME PRESENTED BY LITTLE CAESARS

As part of your pregame ritual, make sure to order Little Caesars online at littlecaesars.com during Pizza!Pizza!® Pregame— 1 hour before or 3 hours after kickoff on Thursdays, Mondays, and all day Sunday. Fans can score perks and be entered to win a trip to Super Bowl LVIII! No purchase necessary. Visit Littlecaesars.com/NFL for rules.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: FOX
  • Play-by-play:Adam Amin
  • Color analyst(s):Mark Schlereth
  • Sideline reporter(s):Kristina Pink

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM - Banning, CA
  • KFIG/1430 AM & 790 FM – Fresno, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KRHQ/102.3 AM - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
  • KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
  • KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

X (formerly known as Twitter): @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

