Los Angeles Rams vs. San Fransisco 49ers: How to watch, listen to and live stream 2023 Week 2 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. 49ers regular season game on Sunday, Sept. 17.

MATCHUP

The Rams (1-0) are home in Week 2, taking on the 49ers (1-0) in an NFC West battle. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023 is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Sunday's game will mark the 147th all-time regular season meeting between the two teams, with San Francisco leading the series 77-68-3. The 49ers won the last regular season meeting 31-14 on October 30, 2022 at SoFi Stadium.

WATCH ON TV

TV Coverage: FOX

FOX Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler

Kevin Kugler Color Analyst(s): Mark Sanchez

Mark Sanchez Sideline Reporter: Laura Okmin

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

Play-by-Play: J.B. Long

J.B. Long Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew

Maurice Jones-Drew Sideline: D'Marco Farr

D'Marco Farr Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM - Banning, CA

KFIG/1430 AM & 790 FM – Fresno, CA

KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA

KRHQ/102.3 AM - Palm Springs, CA

KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA

KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA

KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA

KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago

Troy Santiago Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA

KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA

KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE