Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 11 matchup

Nov 15, 2023 at 10:42 AM
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams-Seahawks game on Sunday, Nov. 19. How to watch for Week 11 is presented by Quidel.

MATCHUP

The Rams (3-6) return from their Week 10 bye for a home game against the Seahawks (6-3) in Week 11. Kickoff on Sunday from SoFi Stadium is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on CBS.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 53rd all-time meeting between the two teams, with Seattle leading the series 27-25. Los Angeles won the last regular season meeting 30-13 in Week 1 of this season at Lumen Field.

Hours before kickoff, join J.B. Long, D'Marco Farr, Maurice Jones-Drew and special guests as they preview the upcoming matchup on the Digital Pregame Show presented by Little Caesars. The guys talk players to watch, latest storylines, bold predictions and more all from the field at SoFi Stadium.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: CBS
  • Play-by-play: Andrew Catalon
  • Color analyst(s): Matt Ryan and Tiki Barber
  • Sideline reporter(s): AJ Ross

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM - Banning, CA
  • KFIG/1430 AM & 790 FM – Fresno, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KRHQ/102.3 AM - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
  • KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
  • KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

X (formerly known as Twitter): @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

