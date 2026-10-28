Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 8

MATCHUP

The Rams and the Chargers last faced off during the regular season in Week 17 of the 2022 season, a 31-10 loss for the Rams on New Year's Day. Former Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield went 11-for-19 for 132 yards and former running back Cam Akers had 19 rushes for 123 yards. Defensively, the Rams had two total tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.