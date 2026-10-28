Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 8

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Rams vs. Chargers in Week 8 on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. How to watch for Week 8 is presented by Verizon.
MATCHUP
The Rams and the Chargers last faced off during the regular season in Week 17 of the 2022 season, a 31-10 loss for the Rams on New Year's Day. Former Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield went 11-for-19 for 132 yards and former running back Cam Akers had 19 rushes for 123 yards. Defensively, the Rams had two total tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.
Kickoff for Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.
TOP PERFORMERS
Rams:
QB Matthew Stafford (1,989 passing yards, 14 TDs, 7 INTs)
RB Kyren Williams (492 rushing yards, 239 receiving yards, 6 total TDs)
WR Puka Nacua (45 catches, 485 receiving yards, 3 total TDs)
OLB Byron Young (31 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 5 TFLs, 9 QBHs, 1 forced fumble)
S Quentin Lake (43 total tackles, 2 INTs, 9 passes defended, 1 forced fumble)
Chargers:
QB Justin Herbert (1,141 passing yards, 168 rushing yards, 5 TDs, 8 INTs)
RB Omarion Hampton (289 rushing yards, 56 receiving yards, 3 total TDs)
WR Ladd McConkey (13 catches, 200 receiving yards, 1 TD)
OLB Khalil Mack (19 total tackles, 3 sacks, 5 TFLs, 6 QBHs)
OLB Tuli Tuipulotu (26 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFLs, 9 QBHs, 1 INT, 3 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery)
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-CHARGERS ON TV?
- TV Coverage: FOX
- Play-By-Play: Adam Amin
- Color Analyst: Drew Brees
- Sideline Reporter: Kristina Pink
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-CHARGERS ON MOBILE?
NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.
HOW CAN I LISTEN TO RAMS-CHARGERS ON THE RADIO?
Local Radio coverage: ESPN 710 AM
- Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
- Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
- Sideline Reporter: D'Marco Farr
SiriusXM Radio coverage:
- Channel 200 - NFL Play-by-Play
National Radio coverage: Sports USA
- Play-by-Play: Larry Kahn
- Color Analyst: Marvin Lewis
ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:
Domestic Markets:
- KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM – Banning, CA
- KFIG/1430 AM – Fresno, CA
- KRHQ/102.3 FM – Palm Springs, CA
- KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
- KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
- KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
- KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM – Santa Maria, CA
- KMZQ/670 AM – Las Vegas, NV
- KNZR/1560 AM & 97.7 FM – Bakersfield, CA
- KVTA/1590 AM – Oxnard/Ventura, CA
- KTMS/990 AM – Santa Barbara, CA
- KIKI/990 AM – Honolulu, HI
International Markets:
- LiSTNR App - Australia
- W Radio - Mexico
Spanish Radio coverage: La Primera Radio, 1330 AM
- Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
- Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez
La Primera Radio's affiliate radio stations:
- KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
- KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA
PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM
Make predictions on what you think will happen this season at therams.com/pickem for a chance to win the following prizes.
Weekly prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Single Game Tickets to a Future Rams home game
- 2nd Place – Player Signed Jersey
- 3rd Place – Player Signed Football
- 4th Place – Player Signed Mini Helmet
- 5th Place – $75 Pechanga Resort Casino Resort Credit
Season-long prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Night Stay at Pechanga + $250 Resort Credit + Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2