Rams Power Rankings: Week 8

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 8:
Last Week: 24
Change: +3
Last Week: 14
Change: +2
Last Week: 15
Change: +2
Last Week: 17
Change: +1
Last Week: 16
Change: +4
Last Week: 18
Change: +2
AVERAGE RANKING: 15
HIGH: 12 (ESPN and Fox Sports)
LOW: 21 (NFL.com)
BIGGEST CHANGE: +4 (Fox Sports)
AVERAGE CHANGE: +2.3
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — Los Angeles Chargers
NFL.com — 32
ESPN.com — 32
Yahoo! Sports — 32
Bleacher Report — 32
Fox Sports — 32
CBS Sports — 32
AVERAGE RANKING: 32