Marcus Peters on his contract: "It'll take care of itself." 

"I want to get to the Super Bowl and win it — it's fine — that's what I want to break, really," Peters said calmly, referring to the record-breaking deal that Dolphins' cornerback Xavier Howard signed earlier this month.

"The rest of the stuff will take care of itself."

Two months after expressing interest in keeping Peters in Rams land, McVay sounded a lot like he did at the owners meetings in Phoenix. The head coach credited Peters for riding his first wave in L.A., up and down in year one, following Tuesday's on-field session. McVay specifically mentioned Peters' strong play at the tail end of 2018, and looking ahead to 2019, McVay expects his All-Pro corner to pick up where he left off — with special attention from the Rams coaching staff.