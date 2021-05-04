Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams add OL Max Pircher to 90-man roster via International Player Pathway program

May 04, 2021 at 11:50 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams have added offensive tackle Max Pircher (Italy) to their 90-man roster via the International Player Pathway Program, the NFL announced today.

Los Angeles will carry the 6-foot-7, 300-pound Pircher on its roster until the end of training camp. At that time, he is eligible for an international player practice squad exemption, giving L.A. an extra practice squad member who is ineligible to be activated this season.

"I will do everything I can to make the best out of me and help the team as good as I can," Pircher said on a phone call with Rams head coach Sean McVay and offensive line Kevin Carberry informing him he was joining the team. "I'm pretty excited. I appreciate it."

Pircher's professional football journey began with trying out for the team that first introduced him to football, the Swarco Raiders in Austria, after attending one of their games. He experimented at tight end and defensive end before settling on offensive line, and was later named the starting right tackle for the Swarco Raiders during the 2019 season. He also also played on the Italian National Team (Blue Team).

Pircher has since moved on to play for the Hildesheim Invaders in Germany, juggling football with attending school.

Los Angeles was afforded this opportunity by way of the NFC West – the fifth division to participate in the program – being selected in a random draw. The Seattle Seahawks received linebacker Aaron Donkor (Germany), the 49ers offensive lineman Alfredo Gutierrez (Mexico), and the Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits (Austria).

Each of these players got additional training alongside NFL players and draft prospects at IMG Academy in Florida this past winter, according to a release from the league.

