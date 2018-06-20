McVay: Longacre Will be 'Ready to Go' for Training Camp

"Unless there's a setback, he should be ready to go and we're expecting big things from Matt," McVay said. "We know that Matt has been an extremely productive player for us and he's going to take on a large role moving forward, but he's feeling good."

In 2017, Longacre was mainly used as a depth piece on the outside, but made an impact when called upon. Through the first seven games of the season, the three-year veteran led the team in sacks. He finished the year with 5.5 sacks and 23 total tackles, before suffering a season-ending injury.

And because he is projected to step into such a large role in 2018, McVay and the rest of the coaching staff wanted to be cautious with his offseason reps — ensuring he would be at his best for the regular season.