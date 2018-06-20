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McVay: Longacre Will be 'Ready to Go' for Training Camp

Jun 20, 2018 at 03:38 PM
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Kristen Lago

Rams Writer/Reporter

Both OTAs and minicamp marked an important time for the Rams, allowing the franchise to welcome in several additions while perfecting its scheme on offense, defense, and special teams.

But the offseason program also allowed Los Angeles to continue rehab work with some of its veteran players. One example was outside linebacker Matt Longacre.

Longacre is in line to take on a starting role next year, but was sidelined throughout the offseason after undergoing back surgery and finishing 2017 on injured reserve. Fortunately for the Rams, head coach Sean McVay was optimistic about Longacre's outlook, saying he would be "ready to go" come training camp.

Outside linebacker (96) Matt Longacre of the Los Angeles Rams practices on Day 5 of OTA's, Phase 3, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Jeff Lewis

"Unless there's a setback, he should be ready to go and we're expecting big things from Matt," McVay said. "We know that Matt has been an extremely productive player for us and he's going to take on a large role moving forward, but he's feeling good."

In 2017, Longacre was mainly used as a depth piece on the outside, but made an impact when called upon. Through the first seven games of the season, the three-year veteran led the team in sacks. He finished the year with 5.5 sacks and 23 total tackles, before suffering a season-ending injury.

And because he is projected to step into such a large role in 2018, McVay and the rest of the coaching staff wanted to be cautious with his offseason reps — ensuring he would be at his best for the regular season.

"We wanted to be real smart with that back injury and knowing that he's got some history in this system, he's got that comfort level and we're expecting some really good things from him when we start up training camp," McVay said. "He should be ready to go."

PHOTOS: 10th Annual Community Improvement Project

The Los Angeles Rams players, cheerleaders, and staff participate in the 10th Annual Community Improvement Project at 20th Street Elementary School

Los Angeles Rams front office and players pose for a group picture at a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Los Angeles Rams front office and players pose for a group picture at a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

COO Kevin Demoff of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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COO Kevin Demoff of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

DaLeyna Adkinson of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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DaLeyna Adkinson of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

(47) Ramon Richards and ((69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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(47) Ramon Richards and ((69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

(69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams and Rampage participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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(69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams and Rampage participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Johnathan Franklin of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Johnathan Franklin of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

DaLeyna Adkinson of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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DaLeyna Adkinson of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Julia Faron of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Julia Faron of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (47) Ramon Richards of the Los Angeles Rams and Rampage participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Cornerback (47) Ramon Richards of the Los Angeles Rams and Rampage participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

(59) Micah Kiser and XX of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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(59) Micah Kiser and XX of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

(47) Ramon Richards and ((69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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(47) Ramon Richards and ((69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Los Angeles Rams front office and players pose for a group picture at a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Los Angeles Rams front office and players pose for a group picture at a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Travis Langer and Rampage of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Travis Langer and Rampage of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

(64) Jamil Demby (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day and Jonathan Franklin of the Los Angeles Rams pose with LAUSD superintendent Austin Beutner while participating in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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(64) Jamil Demby (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day and Jonathan Franklin of the Los Angeles Rams pose with LAUSD superintendent Austin Beutner while participating in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Safety (39) Chucky Williams of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Safety (39) Chucky Williams of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams rookies pose for a group picture at a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams rookies pose for a group picture at a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rampage and the rookies of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Rampage and the rookies of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rampage of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Rampage of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Johnathan Franklin of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Johnathan Franklin of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

(69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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(69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rampage and the rookies of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Rampage and the rookies of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

(57) John Franklin-Myers of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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(57) John Franklin-Myers of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rampage of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Rampage of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

(42) Nate Holley and (25) Nick Holley of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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(42) Nate Holley and (25) Nick Holley of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

(64) Jamil Demby of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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(64) Jamil Demby of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rampage of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Rampage of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

(69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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(69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Center (55) Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Center (55) Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

(48) Travin Howard of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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(48) Travin Howard of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

(69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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(69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams participates in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

(19) Ricky Jeune and (9) Luis Perez of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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(19) Ricky Jeune and (9) Luis Perez of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (19) Ricky Jeune of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (19) Ricky Jeune of the Los Angeles Rams participate in a Playground Build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams and front office staff participate in a playground build at 20th Street Elementary School, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

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