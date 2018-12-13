McVay on Robert Woods: "He's been even better than what I expected."

The former USC standout and Southern California native's 1,000-yard season may feel like it was a long time coming with the consistency and dependability Woods has shown in nearly two seasons under head coach Sean McVay. Woods has posted at least 60 yards receiving in each game dating back to Week 2 against the Cardinals this season, and has scored five touchdowns in his team's march to its second-straight NFC West title. Woods flirted with the 1,000-yard mark last season. He totalled 781 yards playing in just 12 games, dealing with injuries in his first season as a Ram.

Those closest to Woods say his value goes beyond touchdowns scored and the receiver's weekly totals that have finally accumulated into four figures as a member of one of the league's top offenses.

"You talk to [run game coordinator] coach [Aaron] Kromer about him, he's going to compete with and without the football," McVay said, providing some insight into his conversations with Kromer, about the coach's prior experience with Woods in Buffalo. "He's been even better than what I expected, as much confidence as we had when we were able to sign him."

"You see it now where we use him to run the ball," Kromer said, sharing an example of Woods' versatility on offense. "We throw the ball to him. We throw screens to him. He blocks. He did the same thing in Buffalo, but just didn't get the notoriety that he does here in L.A."