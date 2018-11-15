McVay, Rams Offensive Coaches Often Study Chiefs Film for Play Ideas

That play bore a certain resemblance to one Kansas City ran a few weeks before in front of a national audience.

Playing against the Patriots in the NFL's first game of the season, the Chiefs were down 27-21 early in the fourth quarter. On 1st-and-10 from Kansas City's own 22, then-quarterback Alex Smith sent wide receiver Tyreek Hill in jet sweep motion from the slot from left to right, faked a handoff to him, then fired a deep pass to running back Kareem Hunt down the right seam for a 78-yard touchdown.

Even then, Rams head coach Sean McVay admitted he's not ashamed to take a concept or a play from another team in the league and implement it in L.A. if he feels like it works for the players. And that's something he reiterated on Thursday, saying he "for sure" regularly watches film of Week 11 opponent Kansas City to see what head coach Andy Reid and his offensive staff have cooked up to beat defenses.

"Like you've heard me say before, really our coaching staff as a whole [are] fans of the game. And there's so much good tape. And with the ability to easily access it week in and week out, it'd be silly for us not to be able to look and see what the heck they're doing," McVay said on Thursday. "And every single week they do something, you say, 'That's pretty good.' You know? And guys are making great plays."