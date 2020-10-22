McVay on signing Kai Forbath: "Doesn't mean it's over for Sam (Sloman)" 

Oct 22, 2020 at 03:09 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. –– Bringing in kicker Kai Forbath was designed to create competition at the position, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay.

"We just wanted to bring in a guy that's kicked in this league with success, give ourselves an opportunity to evaluate," McVay said during a video conference before Thursday's practice.

Forbath started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2011, but it wasn't until the following year with the Washington Football Team that he got his first in-game experience. The UCLA product spent three seasons in Washington, overlapping with McVay's time in Washington. That familiarity made him an appealing target.

Forbath made 59 of 67 field goal attempts during that three-year span in Washington. Including his stints with New Orleans, Minnesota, Jacksonville and Dallas, he has made 131 of 151 career attempts across 81 career games.

"I would say we're just going to take it one day at a time," McVay said, when asked about an evaluation timeline.

Forbath will not get to the facility until Sunday because of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. McVay said Forbath could "theoretically" kick for Los Angeles against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

"Wanted to see some more consistency," McVay said. "Doesn't mean that it's over for Sam. We want to continue to evaluate him, but getting Kai in here was something we wanted to explore as well."

