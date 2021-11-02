Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Tutu Atwell to have season-ending shoulder surgery; updates on Travin Howard, Andrew Whitworth, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Darious Williams

Nov 01, 2021 at 05:27 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said wide receiver Tutu Atwell sustained a shoulder injury against the Texans that will require season-ending surgery and land him on Injured Reserve.

Atwell's rookie year ends with 10 punt returns for 54 yards, plus five kick returns for 87 yards in eight games.

Additionally, McVay said linebacker Travin Howard sustained a hamstring injury against the Texans and will also go on Injured Reserve, but "we expect him to return at some point."

In other updates, McVay said he expects offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day to be back this week against the Titans after both missed last week's game against the Texans.

"We'll take it a day at a time, but the goal and the anticipation is that they will be able to play against the Titans," McVay said.

McVay also said cornerback Darious Williams will return to practice this week, which will open the 21-day window for the team to move him from Injured Reserve to the active roster.

"Whether he goes or not (against the Titans), I think is going to be a reflection of how he's feeling and how he responds to the week of preparation and practice," McVay said.

