Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Meet Dakota Allen: Three things to know about the 'Last Chance U' star turned Rams linebacker

May 06, 2019 at 01:55 AM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

The Rams took a recognizable name with their final pick of the draft in linebacker Dakota Allen.

Allen spent the majority of his college career as a member of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but his path to the NFL took a detour ahead of his sophomore season, landing the newest member of the Rams on the Netflix original series 'Last Chance U'.

Here are three things to know about Allen:

190501_3Things_Dakota_Web

1. FIRST ALUM DRAFTED

Allen became the first 'Last Chance U' alum drafted into the NFL with the Rams' second seventh-round selection.

Allen appeared in season two of the series after he was asked to leave Tech following off-the-field issues. After he was drafted on Saturday, Allen said he's often recognized from his time on the show and the experience re-shaped how he values what matters, especially family and football.

2. POST-EMCC HONORS

Allen returned to Texas Tech following his dismissal and 'Last Chance U' season at East Mississippi Community College to log 175 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, eight passes defensed, and two interceptions in two seasons as a team captain. He became a Second Team All-Big 12 honoree as a redshirt junior, and then a First Team honoree in his final season in the Big 12.

PHOTOS: Meet LB Dakota Allen

Check out photos of LB Dakota Allen out of Texas Tech. The Los Angeles Rams selected Allen with the 251st pick in round 7 of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen (40) celebrates after a stop on fourth down during the Birmingham Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Albert Cesare)
1 / 21

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen (40) celebrates after a stop on fourth down during the Birmingham Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Albert Cesare)

Albert Cesare/Montgomery Advertiser/Albert Cesare
DAllen_2
2 / 21
Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong/Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong
DAllen_3
3 / 21
Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong/Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong
DAllen_1
4 / 21
Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong/Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong
DAllen_4
5 / 21
Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong/Texas Tech Athletics / Michael Strong
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
6 / 21

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Frisco, Texas, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Cooper Neill)
7 / 21

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Frisco, Texas, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Cooper Neill)

Cooper Neill
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 21

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen participates in a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday, March. 3, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)
9 / 21

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen participates in a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday, March. 3, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen participates in a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday, March. 3, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)
10 / 21

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen participates in a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday, March. 3, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)
11 / 21

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)

Hiro Ueno/2019 National Football League
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
12 / 21

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
13 / 21

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
14 / 21

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen runs a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
TTUvsWVU_ET_171014 (14 of )
15 / 21
Evan_Triplett
TTU_Football_vs_BU_1711112
16 / 21
Norvelle Kennedy/(806)392-4348
TTU_BB_FB_vs_Houston_180915-2337
17 / 21
NK.FB.UH.2018_118
18 / 21
Norvelle Kennedy/Texas Tech Athletics and Norvelle Kennedy
TTUvsISU_ET_171021 (26 of )
19 / 21
Evan_Triplett
TTU_D_Football_vs_UT_171124106
20 / 21
TexasTechFBvsTCU_181011 (5 of 14)
21 / 21
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. KINGSBURY PRODUCT

Allen could go up against his former head coach as a rookie, sharing the division with the Cardinals and their new head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury led the Red Raiders from 2013 to 2018 and had a part in both dismissing Allen and welcoming him back to the team following his stint in community college.

Related Content

news

Jalen Ramsey's Top Five plays from 2021 season

A look back at the best plays from defensive back Jalen Ramsey's All-Pro 2021 season. 
news

Checking in on the Rams' 2021 draft class, end-of-season edition

How did the Los Angeles Rams' 2021 draft class fare this season? TheRams.com takes an updated look here. 
news

A Rams season for the ages capped off with 2021 season-ending awards

After an unforgettable season that culminated in a Super Bowl win for Los Angeles, J.B. Long hands out a plethora of awards to a very deserving group of players, coaches, and other members of the Rams organization.
news

Matthew Stafford's Top Five plays from 2021 season

A look back on the five best plays from quarterback Matthew Stafford's first season as a Ram.
news

Wes Phillips named Vikings offensive coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings named Wes Phillips their new offensive coordinator on Tuesday.
news

Top 10 plays from the Rams' 2021 regular season

Revisiting the 10 best plays from the Rams' 2021 regular season.
news

Key dates for the Rams' 2022 offseason

Everything you need to know as the Los Angeles Rams navigate the 2022 offseason. 
news

Aaron Donald named NFL Way to Play recipient for Super Bowl LVI

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is the NFL Way to Play recipient for Super Bowl LVI.
news

Top 10 plays from the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning playoff run 

Revisiting the 10 best plays from the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning playoff run. 
news

Ejiro Evero, Dwayne Stukes and Marcus Dixon join Broncos coaching staff

New Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is bringing Ejiro Evero, Dwayne Stukes and Marcus Dixon onto his coaching staff. 
news

Kevin O'Connell named Vikings head coach

The Minnesota Vikings named Kevin O'Connell their new head coach on Wednesday and will officially introduce him on Thursday.
news

Matthew Stafford: "So happy to be a world champ" 

Quarterback Matthew Stafford caps off magical first season with Rams with Super Bowl LVI title. 
Advertising