Meet Dakota Allen: Three things to know about the 'Last Chance U' star turned Rams linebacker

The Rams took a recognizable name with their final pick of the draft in linebacker Dakota Allen.
Allen spent the majority of his college career as a member of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but his path to the NFL took a detour ahead of his sophomore season, landing the newest member of the Rams on the Netflix original series 'Last Chance U'.
Here are three things to know about Allen:
1. FIRST ALUM DRAFTED
Allen became the first 'Last Chance U' alum drafted into the NFL with the Rams' second seventh-round selection.
Allen appeared in season two of the series after he was asked to leave Tech following off-the-field issues. After he was drafted on Saturday, Allen said he's often recognized from his time on the show and the experience re-shaped how he values what matters, especially family and football.
2. POST-EMCC HONORS
Allen returned to Texas Tech following his dismissal and 'Last Chance U' season at East Mississippi Community College to log 175 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, eight passes defensed, and two interceptions in two seasons as a team captain. He became a Second Team All-Big 12 honoree as a redshirt junior, and then a First Team honoree in his final season in the Big 12.
3. KINGSBURY PRODUCT
Allen could go up against his former head coach as a rookie, sharing the division with the Cardinals and their new head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Kingsbury led the Red Raiders from 2013 to 2018 and had a part in both dismissing Allen and welcoming him back to the team following his stint in community college.