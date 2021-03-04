Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Michael Brockers, Sebastian Joseph-Day donate to feed nearly 7,000 youth in Houston

Mar 04, 2021 at 12:05 PM
TheRams.com

Rams defensive linemen ﻿Michael Brockers﻿ and ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿ have teamed up to combat childhood hunger in the Houston area by feeding nearly 7,000 youth affected by a severe winter storm that struck the region last month.

On Tuesday, March 2, both players donated funds to support Kids Meals Inc, which delivers free healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston's hungriest preschool-aged children and provides their families with resources to help end the cycle of poverty.

"My family and I are very fortunate to have the opportunity to be a blessing to others during times like these," said Brockers.

In May of 2020, Brockers, a Houston native, donated $10,000 to the Houston Independent School District (HISD) Relief Fund to help families struggling with food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Brockers created a fundraising platform and invited Rams fans to donate and support hurricane relief efforts.

The donation also adds to a list of community efforts led by Joseph-Day during his NFL career. Over the past three seasons, Joseph-Day has participated in mentoring sessions with youth served by local non-profit organizations and reading sessions with students, purchased computers to help bridge the technology gap for students in under-resourced communities, donated funds to LA-based social justice non-profits, provided meals for frontline healthcare heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic and more.

"We are both super honored to help these kids and their families," said Joseph-Day. "They are the future of this country and we are just trying to help build that foundation for them so they can continue to succeed and not worry about when their next meal will be presented."

For more information about the Rams community outreach efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Hollywood Park opens as vaccination site for Los Angeles Unified School District teachers and staff

On Monday, the Rams hosted a press conference at Hollywood Park alongside Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), Cedars-Sinai, and Anthem Blue Cross to celebrate the opening of the Hollywood Park Vaccination Site for teachers and district staff. 
news

Rams to host free virtual football camp led by female coaches and players

The three-day virtual camp will be led by LA-based female football coaches and players who will create 30-minute instructional videos that teach proper football techniques
news

Rams, Health Net partner to support health and wellness of Inglewood Unified School District students

Each month from March to May, new Virtual PLAY 60/Read 20 videos will be available for students featuring exercising and reading activities
news

Rams host virtual career panel for Inglewood Unified high school students

As part of the Rams Black History Month efforts, the Rams hosted a virtual career panel with Inglewood Unified students from City Honors High School on Friday, February 19. 
news

Rams and Fuel Up to PLAY 60 award $10,000 Hometown Grant to 96th Street Elementary

Los Angeles Unified School District has received a $10,000 'Hometown Grant' to expand student health and wellness in partnership with America's Dairy Farmers and the Los Angeles Rams through the Fuel Up to Play 60 program. 
news

Sebastian Joseph-Day shares playbook to success with Brotherhood Crusade youth

In partnership with the Brotherhood Crusade on Thursday, February 11, Los Angeles Rams Defensive Lineman Sebastian Joseph Day held a virtual mentorship session for more than 50 youth. 
news

Rams, Corona Extra support Cedars-Sinai Healthcare Heroes ahead of Super Bowl LV

Corona Extra collaborated with the Rams to provide meals for more than 1,000 doctors, nurses and other staff as they continue to work around the clock combatting the spread of COVID-19.
news

A Story of Community: The Serving Spoon | Rams Black History Month

news

Los Angeles Rams celebrate Martin Luther King Day by supporting local non-profits

Volunteers assembled and delivered over 4,000 sack lunches to The Midnight Mission and The Hollywood Food Coalition, which serve homeless individuals in the Los Angeles community
news

Los Angeles Rams debut powerful documentary film 'Fighting for Light, The Concrete Rose'

The documentary tells the story of Meryland Gonzalez, a 14-year old Watts native and 9x national boxing champion
news

Rams, Pechanga Resort Casino partner with LA Regional Food Bank to provide holiday meals to more than 8,000 Angelenos in need

Holiday initiative was the 3rd mobile food distribution hosted at SoFi Stadium during 2020 NFL Season.
