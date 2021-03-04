Michael Brockers, Sebastian Joseph-Day donate to feed nearly 7,000 youth in Houston

Rams defensive linemen ﻿Michael Brockers﻿ and ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿ have teamed up to combat childhood hunger in the Houston area by feeding nearly 7,000 youth affected by a severe winter storm that struck the region last month.

On Tuesday, March 2, both players donated funds to support Kids Meals Inc, which delivers free healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston's hungriest preschool-aged children and provides their families with resources to help end the cycle of poverty.

"My family and I are very fortunate to have the opportunity to be a blessing to others during times like these," said Brockers.

In May of 2020, Brockers, a Houston native, donated $10,000 to the Houston Independent School District (HISD) Relief Fund to help families struggling with food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Brockers created a fundraising platform and invited Rams fans to donate and support hurricane relief efforts.

The donation also adds to a list of community efforts led by Joseph-Day during his NFL career. Over the past three seasons, Joseph-Day has participated in mentoring sessions with youth served by local non-profit organizations and reading sessions with students, purchased computers to help bridge the technology gap for students in under-resourced communities, donated funds to LA-based social justice non-profits, provided meals for frontline healthcare heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic and more.

"We are both super honored to help these kids and their families," said Joseph-Day. "They are the future of this country and we are just trying to help build that foundation for them so they can continue to succeed and not worry about when their next meal will be presented."