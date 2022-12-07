Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Michael Hoecht proving to be a quick study at outside linebacker

Dec 06, 2022 at 06:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – It was fairly recent that the Rams discovered Michael Hoecht could be an effective edge defender.

Not that they were waiting that long by design.

"Probably two weeks ago, otherwise we would've done this sh-- a lot sooner," Rams head coach Sean McVay said with a laugh Monday, when asked when he realized Hoecht could be a good outside linebacker.

Hoecht is certainly justifying the decision with his play over the last two games – especially on Sunday against the Seahawks – and adjusting to the new role smoothly.

He turned in three total tackles (one for loss), two sacks, three QB hits and one forced fumble in Week 13, after generating six total tackles against against the Chiefs in Week 12. He also had five pressures against the Seahawks after getting two against the Chiefs.

That Hoecht is producing this way moving from the interior of the defensive line isn't too much of a surprise, at least to him, because from a pass-rush standpoint, he said there's a lot of carryover between the two positions. There's also the familiarity with the Rams defensive system, having been with the team since 2020.

"I'm obviously a bigger body than most people who play outside there on the edge," said Hoecht, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds. "So I think a lot of times, I can use that to my advantage and have that good combination of size and speed, which I think translates well, and then I've been in this system for a long time. Well, football a long time. But I know the defense, I know what the rush packages kind of look like, I know how it's supposed to look. I watched all last year Von (Miller) run it almost perfectly after getting dropped in halfway through the season. So, I've been around a lot of really special players who, just watching the way that they approach and attack it, I think I've picked up a lot on that."

The biggest adjustment, according to Hoecht, has been getting more comfortable in space. For example, there's times as an outside linebacker where he's dropping back into coverage, which is something he didn't do often, if ever, as a defensive tackle. He also has to get more comfortable with his outside foot being back, playing off tackle and leveling off his rushes.

"And then for us especially, we always talk about rushing the passer together and being able to play off guys," Hoecht said. "Especially when Aaron Donald's in there, and he's gonna take his two-way go and beat a guard any way that he can. And so it's learning to be comfortable and collapsing pockets and playing off him, and just learning how to rush as a group."

Hoecht will continue to learn and grow, and last week's performance proved to be a promising step in the right direction.

"Being a young player at that position and that kind of success, to go out there and get two sacks when we kind of laughed about it in here last week about a guy not even getting the pressure before or getting that many snaps, I was fired up for him, fired up for his amount of success," Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said. "A lot contributes to his coaching staff, a lot contributes to the guys that helped him, and lot contributes to him."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Raiders, Week 14

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback John Wolford as the Rams prepare for Thursday Night Football against the Raiders.

news

Rams claimed and awarded QB Baker Mayfield off waivers

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed and been awarded quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 14

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 14 Thursday Night Football home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Bobby Wagner: "Quería intentar darle una chispa al equipo"

El linebacker de los Rams de Los Ángeles, Bobby Wagner, reprime sus emociones durante la semana, luego las deja salir frente a los Seahawks de Seattle el domingo en posiblemente su juego más productivo de la temporada.

news

First Look: Rams take on Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 14

An early preview of Thursday night's Week 14 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

news

McVay: David Long Jr. likely out vs. Raiders with groin injury, plus updates on Ben Skowronek and John Wolford

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on cornerback David Long Jr., wide receiver Ben Skowronek and quarterback John Wolford coming out of Week 13 against the Seahawks and heading into Week 14 against the Raiders.

news

Bobby Wagner: "I wanted to try to provide a spark for the team"

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner bottles up his emotions during week, then lets them out vs. Seahawks on Sunday in arguably his most productive game of the season.

news

McVay: Matthew Stafford has spinal cord contusion, "good chance" he's done for 2022 season

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Sunday evening that Stafford has a spinal cord contusion and is likely sidelined for the rest of the 2022 season.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner, John Wolford and Cam Akers react to 27-23 loss to Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback John Wolford's postgame press conferences following the team's 27-23 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Seahawks 27-23

Rams regain the lead late in the fourth quarter, but Seahawks' touchdown with 36 seconds left the difference in Rams' 27-23 Week 13 loss at SoFi Stadium.

news

Troy Hill and Bobby Evans among Rams' inactives for Week 13 vs. Seahawks

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

Advertising