OC Mike LaFleur: Second preseason game provides 'more learning opportunities' for young roster

Bennett perhaps best encapsulated that.

He completed 7 of 11 pass attempts and was moving the ball well before his 12th pass attempt was intercepted and returned for a touchdown due to thinking the receiver was going to run a different route. Nonetheless, he bounced back and completed eight of his final 12 pass attempts to finish 15 of 24 overall, rushing for a 4-yard touchdown at the end of an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended up being his final series of the night.

"Yeah, you could totally see it, just the resiliency of him, right?" LaFleur said. "Obviously, we came out at halftime and went three-and-out or four-and-out, whatever it was, and he was going to get two series. It was either going to be one series if it was good, or two series if the first series didn't go so well, and for him to finish with that offensive group in the end zone and in a pretty productive drive right there was good to see and like you said, he has the ability to bounce back. You don't see anything in his eyes, except he just wants to be back out there and that's from practice or in the game."

The offensive line was just as closely watched as quarterback, given the younger players that are seeing time in the preseason and their expected roles. Logan Bruss continued to see action at right tackle until exiting the game with a lateral ankle sprain.

The Rams also got an extended look at Alaric Jackson at left tackle and Steve Avila at left guard, giving them more opportunities to learn how to play off of each other.

"Kind of what I was just saying right there just because of what's been going on with Boom (offensive lineman Joe Noteboom), being able for those guys to get used to each other, playing off of each other. I thought they got better as the game went on as well, which again, you like to see," LaFleur said. "They got settled in. Again, it's Steve's second game ever albeit the preseason and Alaric hasn't played a ton of football in his career. He is still a young man as well. So those guys, I thought they got better. I thought they did particularly a good job as the game went on in pass protection, clearing out the pocket."

There was one particular play by Avila that impressed LaFleur.