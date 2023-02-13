Mock Draft Roundup: First look at early projections for Rams' first 2023 selection

It is Mock Draft Monday on theRams.com, where we will be taking a look at experts' projections for who the Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Here's a roundup of the initial predictions:
The Athletic (subscription required to read)
Date: Jan. 16
Expert: Dane Brugler, National NFL Writer
The pick(s): Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith (pictured above)
Notes: Standing at 6-3 and 235, Smith produced 18 total tackles and a team-high 16 QB hurries across eight starts prior to sustaining a torn pectoral muscle against Florida that ended his season.
Date: Jan. 19
Expert: Luke Easterling
The pick(s): Smith
Notes: See above for notes on Smith.
ESPN.com (subscription required to read)
Date: Feb. 6
Expert: Matt Miller, Draft Analyst
The pick(s): LSU DE BJ Ojulari
Notes: Capable of playing defensive end or outside linebacker, per his school bio, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Ojulari had 12.5 sacks over his last two seasons.
Date: Jan. 19
Expert: N/A
The pick(s): Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV
Notes: The 2022 First Team All-Big 12 selection started all 12 games for the Cyclones and posted 36 total tackles and a team-high five sacks. McDonald, 6-3 and 236, also finished his Iowa State career as the program's career record holder for sacks (34), which also tied the Big 12 record, and tied the program record for career forced fumbles with 10. Additionally, his school bio says 34.1 percent of his career tackles were for a loss.