Mock Draft Roundup: More offensive line, cornerback and edge projections two weeks out from draft week

Apr 11, 2022 at 02:56 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

It is Mock Draft Monday on theRams.com, where we will be taking a look at experts' projections for who the Rams will select in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here's a roundup of the latest predictions with the draft a little over two weeks away:

AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

The Athletic (subscription required to read full projections)

Date: April 6

Expert: Jourdan Rodrigue, Rams beat writer

The pick(s): Nebraska CB Cam Taylor-Britt (No. 104 overall, pictured above)

Notes: Taylor-Britt started all 12 games for the Cornhuskers last season, collecting a career-high 51 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and a career-high 11 pass breakups.

NBC Sports

Date: March 24

Expert: Thor Nystrom, Senior Content Creator College Football/NFLDraft

The pick(s): Virginia Tech edge Amare Barno (No. 104, pictured above)

Notes: The 6-foot-5, 246-pound Barno produced 35 tackles (5.5 for loss) plus 3.5 sacks while starting in all 12 regular season games prior to opting out of the Hokies' bowl game.

San Diego Union-Tribune

Date: April 5

Expert: Eddie Brown, NFL Draft analyst

The pick(s): Central Michigan OL Luke Goedeke

Notes: The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Goedeke converted from tight end to right tackle during his college career, starting 10 games at the latter position last year and 25 overall during his career. He received an invitation to this year's Senior Bowl.

NFL.com

Date: April 8

Expert: Chad Reuter, draft analyst

The pick(s): Western Kentucky edge DeAngelo Malone (No. 104 overall), San Diego State punter Matt Araiza (No. 142 overall)

Notes: Malone tied for ninth in the FBS with 17.5 tackles for loss last season, plus a team-high nine sacks and tying for 10th in the FBS with four forced fumbles en route to his second Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year Award.

ESPN (subscription required to read full projections)

Date: April 11

Expert: Jordan Reid, NFL Draft Analyst

The pick(s): UT Chattanooga C Cole Strange (No. 104 overall)

Notes: A five-year starter for the Mocs, Strange won the Jacobs Blocking Award for the Southern Conference for a second-straight year after starting all 11 games (nine at left guard and two at left tackle) and blocking for an offensive line that paved the way for 205.5 rushing yards per game.

CBS Sports

Date: April 11

Expert: Ryan Wilson, NFL and NFL Draft writer

The pick(s): San Diego State edge Cameron Thomas (No. 104 overall)

Notes: A native of nearby Carlsbad, Calif., Thomas posted 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss en route to second-team Associated Press All-American honors and the MWC Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2021.

