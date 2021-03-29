Mock Draft Roundup: Predictions for Rams one month away from 2021 NFL Draft 

Date: March 29

Expert: Austin Gayle, NFL/Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Michigan OL Jalen Mayfield (No. 57 overall, pictured above)

Notes: A junior, Mayfield initially opted out of the 2020 season, then opted back in and started two games at right tackle before a high ankle sprain prematurely ended his final college campaign. He also started all 13 games at the same position in 2019 and has experience playing left tackle from his freshman year (2018). Mayfield said during his pro day that he's capable of playing all five spots along the offensive line.

Date: March 26

Expert: Chad Reuter, Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson (No. 57 overall), UCLA EDGE Osa Odighizuwa (No. 88), Ohio State C Josh Myers (No. 103, compensatory), Oregon State EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

Notes: Robinson, a redshirt senior, tallied 41 total tackles and a team-high seven pass breakups while starting in all nine regular season games in 2020 to earn Second Team All-Conference honors from The American Athletic Conference.

A consensus first team All-Pac-12 selection as a redshirt senior, Odighizuwa finished second on the Bruins in sacks (4.0), while his 30 total tackles were most among UCLA defensive linemen and sixth-most on the team.

Myers helped Ohio State produce the Big Ten's No. 1 rushing attack (256.9 yards per game) during his junior season, and his overall performance in seven starts earned him first team All-Big Ten recognition for the national runner-up Buckeyes.

Rashed collected 23 tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble while starting all seven games for Oregon State, receiving All-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition from conference coaches.

Date: March 29

Expert: Jourdan Rodrigue, Rams Beat Writer

The pick(s): Wisconsin-Whitewater OL Quinn Meinerz (selected with No. 72 overall pick via a hypothetical trade with Lions), Stanford CB Paulson Adebo (No. 88)

Notes: A Division III prospect, redshirt junior Meinerz saw his stock rise with a strong Senior Bowl performance in January. He declared for the draft in December since Wisconsin-Whitewater did not play a fall season, but started every game (29 total) at left guard across the 2019 and 2018 seasons (Reuter, for what it's worth, projects him to become a full-time center at the next level). Meinerz's 2018 performance earned him first team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference recognition.

Adebo opted out of the 2020 season. However, in 2019, he was a first team All-Pac-12 selection by conference coaches after tallying 33 total tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions. He led the Pac-12 in pass breakups per game and interceptions per game, and those averages also ranked third and eighth nationally, respectively.

This mock draft, which includes the aforementioned hypothetical trade, covers the Rams' full allotment. For the rest of Rodrigue's picks and full analysis, click here (subscription required to read).

Date: March 29

Expert: Mark Schofield

The pick(s): Missouri LB Nick Bolton (selected with No. 46 overall pick via a hypothetical trade with the Patriots)

Notes: Schofield makes up a trade between the Rams and Patriots, in which the Rams trade up and acquire the 46th overall pick from the Patriots in exchange for their 57th and 88th overall picks.