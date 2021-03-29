Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Mock Draft Roundup: Predictions for Rams one month away from 2021 NFL Draft 

Mar 29, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

It is Mock Draft Monday on theRams.com, where we will be taking a look at various experts' projections for who the Rams will select in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here's the latest forecasts with the draft officially one month away:

210329_mockdraft_March1600x900

Pro Football Focus

Date: March 29

Expert: Austin Gayle, NFL/Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Michigan OL Jalen Mayfield (No. 57 overall, pictured above)

Notes: A junior, Mayfield initially opted out of the 2020 season, then opted back in and started two games at right tackle before a high ankle sprain prematurely ended his final college campaign. He also started all 13 games at the same position in 2019 and has experience playing left tackle from his freshman year (2018). Mayfield said during his pro day that he's capable of playing all five spots along the offensive line.

NFL.com

Date: March 26

Expert: Chad Reuter, Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson (No. 57 overall), UCLA EDGE Osa Odighizuwa (No. 88), Ohio State C Josh Myers (No. 103, compensatory), Oregon State EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

Notes: Robinson, a redshirt senior, tallied 41 total tackles and a team-high seven pass breakups while starting in all nine regular season games in 2020 to earn Second Team All-Conference honors from The American Athletic Conference.

A consensus first team All-Pac-12 selection as a redshirt senior, Odighizuwa finished second on the Bruins in sacks (4.0), while his 30 total tackles were most among UCLA defensive linemen and sixth-most on the team.

Myers helped Ohio State produce the Big Ten's No. 1 rushing attack (256.9 yards per game) during his junior season, and his overall performance in seven starts earned him first team All-Big Ten recognition for the national runner-up Buckeyes.

Rashed collected 23 tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble while starting all seven games for Oregon State, receiving All-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition from conference coaches.

The Athletic

Date: March 29

Expert: Jourdan Rodrigue, Rams Beat Writer

The pick(s): Wisconsin-Whitewater OL Quinn Meinerz (selected with No. 72 overall pick via a hypothetical trade with Lions), Stanford CB Paulson Adebo (No. 88)

Notes: A Division III prospect, redshirt junior Meinerz saw his stock rise with a strong Senior Bowl performance in January. He declared for the draft in December since Wisconsin-Whitewater did not play a fall season, but started every game (29 total) at left guard across the 2019 and 2018 seasons (Reuter, for what it's worth, projects him to become a full-time center at the next level). Meinerz's 2018 performance earned him first team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference recognition.

Adebo opted out of the 2020 season. However, in 2019, he was a first team All-Pac-12 selection by conference coaches after tallying 33 total tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions. He led the Pac-12 in pass breakups per game and interceptions per game, and those averages also ranked third and eighth nationally, respectively.

This mock draft, which includes the aforementioned hypothetical trade, covers the Rams' full allotment. For the rest of Rodrigue's picks and full analysis, click here (subscription required to read).

Touchdown Wire (USA TODAY)

Date: March 29

Expert: Mark Schofield

The pick(s): Missouri LB Nick Bolton (selected with No. 46 overall pick via a hypothetical trade with the Patriots)

Notes: Schofield makes up a trade between the Rams and Patriots, in which the Rams trade up and acquire the 46th overall pick from the Patriots in exchange for their 57th and 88th overall picks.

Bolton led Missouri's defense in total tackles with 95, also contributing five pass breakups, two sacks and one fumble recovery in 10 starts en route to being a second team All-American selection by The Associated Press, first team All-SEC choice and Butkus Award finalist (given annually to top linebacker at high school, college and pro levels).

PHOTOS: Rams 2021 mock draft round up

Take a look at experts' projections for the Los Angeles Rams first draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alabama LB Dylan Moses Had a team-leading 80 total tackles, plus 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and one interception in 2020 to earn First Team All-SEC recognition from conference coaches and All-American honors. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
1 / 47

Alabama LB Dylan Moses

Had a team-leading 80 total tackles, plus 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and one interception in 2020 to earn First Team All-SEC recognition from conference coaches and All-American honors.

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama LB Dylan Moses (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 47

Alabama LB Dylan Moses (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) first team selection in 2019 who started all 16 games and later earned Consensus first team All-American recognition. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
3 / 47

North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz

All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) first team selection in 2019 who started all 16 games and later earned Consensus first team All-American recognition.

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
4 / 47

North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg First Team All-America selection by Walter Camp, AFCA, Sporting News, FWAA, The Athletic and CBS Sports, as well as a Second Team All-America selection by The Associated Press in 2020. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
5 / 47

Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg

First Team All-America selection by Walter Camp, AFCA, Sporting News, FWAA, The Athletic and CBS Sports, as well as a Second Team All-America selection by The Associated Press in 2020.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
6 / 47

Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington EDGE Joe Tryon Opted out of the 2020 season, but produced 27 total tackles (12.5 for loss), eight sacks and one pass breakup the year before to earn Second Team All-Pac-12 recognition. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
7 / 47

Washington EDGE Joe Tryon

Opted out of the 2020 season, but produced 27 total tackles (12.5 for loss), eight sacks and one pass breakup the year before to earn Second Team All-Pac-12 recognition.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington EDGE Joe Tryon (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
8 / 47

Washington EDGE Joe Tryon (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai Posted 55 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and recovered one fumble in 2020 en route to First Team All-Big 12 recognition and All-American honors. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
9 / 47

Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai

Posted 55 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and recovered one fumble in 2020 en route to First Team All-Big 12 recognition and All-American honors.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai (AP Photo/Austin Gay, File)
10 / 47

Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai (AP Photo/Austin Gay, File)

Austin Gay/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson Produced 41 total tackles and a team-high seven pass breakups while starting in all nine regular season games in 2020 to earn Second Team All-Conference honors from The American Athletic Conference. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
11 / 47

Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson

Produced 41 total tackles and a team-high seven pass breakups while starting in all nine regular season games in 2020 to earn Second Team All-Conference honors from The American Athletic Conference.

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
12 / 47

Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State LB Baron Browning A Third Team All-Big Ten choice by conference coaches, Browning produced 30 total tackles (13 for loss) two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in seven games to help the Buckeyes reach the College Football Playoff National Championship. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
13 / 47

Ohio State LB Baron Browning

A Third Team All-Big Ten choice by conference coaches, Browning produced 30 total tackles (13 for loss) two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in seven games to help the Buckeyes reach the College Football Playoff National Championship.

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State LB Baron Browning (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
14 / 47

Ohio State LB Baron Browning (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pitt EDGE Patrick Jones II Consensus All-America choice after leading the ACC and ranking fifth nationally with nine sacks as a redshirt senior in 2020. First team All-American by official NCAA selectors Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation; Second Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Associated Press and CBS Sports. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
15 / 47

Pitt EDGE Patrick Jones II

Consensus All-America choice after leading the ACC and ranking fifth nationally with nine sacks as a redshirt senior in 2020. First team All-American by official NCAA selectors Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation; Second Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Associated Press and CBS Sports.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pitt EDGE Patrick Jones II (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
16 / 47

Pitt EDGE Patrick Jones II

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey Redshirt junior who did not allow a sack on 401 pass plays, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), en route to being named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
17 / 47

Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey

Redshirt junior who did not allow a sack on 401 pass plays, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), en route to being named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2020.

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins
Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey (AP Photo/Ray Carlin, File)
18 / 47

Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey

(AP Photo/Ray Carlin, File)

Ray Carlin/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke EDGE Chris Rumph II Team captain and redshirt junior who led the Blue Devils in tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (8.0) while starting in all 11 games en route to Second Team All-ACC recognition in 2020. Made 3 or more tackles in every game and finished with 53 total. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
19 / 47

Duke EDGE Chris Rumph II

Team captain and redshirt junior who led the Blue Devils in tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (8.0) while starting in all 11 games en route to Second Team All-ACC recognition in 2020. Made 3 or more tackles in every game and finished with 53 total.

(AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke EDGE Chris Rumph II (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
20 / 47

Duke EDGE Chris Rumph II

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati OL James Hudson Hudson started all 10 games at left tackle for the Bearcats last season, earning First Team All-American Athletic Conference recognition for his performance. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
21 / 47

Cincinnati OL James Hudson

Hudson started all 10 games at left tackle for the Bearcats last season, earning First Team All-American Athletic Conference recognition for his performance.

(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati OL James Hudson (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
22 / 47

Cincinnati OL James Hudson (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State LB Pete Werner Werner made 54 total tackles and two forced fumbles as a senior for the Buckeyes en route to First Team All-Big Ten recognition from conference coaches and Third Team All-Big Ten recognition from conference media (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
23 / 47

Ohio State LB Pete Werner

Werner made 54 total tackles and two forced fumbles as a senior for the Buckeyes en route to First Team All-Big Ten recognition from conference coaches and Third Team All-Big Ten recognition from conference media

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State LB Pete Werner (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
24 / 47

Ohio State LB Pete Werner (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt Surratt led North Carolina and ranked sixth in the ACC with 91 tackles in 2020 en route to a First Team All-ACC selection. He started all 11 games and was also voted team captain and defensive MVP. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
25 / 47

North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt

Surratt led North Carolina and ranked sixth in the ACC with 91 tackles in 2020 en route to a First Team All-ACC selection. He started all 11 games and was also voted team captain and defensive MVP. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
26 / 47

North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama OL Landon Dickerson Winner of the Rimington Trophy – awarded annually to the nation's top center – and a unanimous First Team All-American selection. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
27 / 47

Alabama OL Landon Dickerson

Winner of the Rimington Trophy – awarded annually to the nation's top center – and a unanimous First Team All-American selection.

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama OL Landon Dickerson (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
28 / 47

Alabama OL Landon Dickerson (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State DL Tommy Togiai Togiai compiled 23 total tackles (4.5 for loss) and one forced fumble in seven games as a junior for Ohio State last season. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
29 / 47

Ohio State DL Tommy Togiai

Togiai compiled 23 total tackles (4.5 for loss) and one forced fumble in seven games as a junior for Ohio State last season.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State DL Tommy Togiai (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
30 / 47

Ohio State DL Tommy Togiai (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky LB Jamin Davis Davis tallied a team-best 102 total tackles, plus 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick in 10 games as a junior last year en route to First Team All-SEC recognition from PFF. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
31 / 47

Kentucky LB Jamin Davis

Davis tallied a team-best 102 total tackles, plus 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick in 10 games as a junior last year en route to First Team All-SEC recognition from PFF.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky LB Jamin Davis (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
32 / 47

Kentucky LB Jamin Davis (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois OL Kendrick Green A Second Team All-American (USA Today) and consensus First Team All-Big Ten selection, Green has experience playing both left guard and center and finished his college career with 33-straight starts. (AP Photo/David Boe)
33 / 47

Illinois OL Kendrick Green

A Second Team All-American (USA Today) and consensus First Team All-Big Ten selection, Green has experience playing both left guard and center and finished his college career with 33-straight starts.

(AP Photo/David Boe)

David Boe/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan OL Jalen Mayfield Mayfield started all 13 games at the right tackle in 2019 and has experience playing left tackle from his freshman year (2018). Mayfield said during his pro day that he's capable of playing all five spots along the offensive line. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
34 / 47

Michigan OL Jalen Mayfield

Mayfield started all 13 games at the right tackle in 2019 and has experience playing left tackle from his freshman year (2018). Mayfield said during his pro day that he's capable of playing all five spots along the offensive line.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan OL Jalen Mayfield (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
35 / 47

Michigan OL Jalen Mayfield (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford CB Paulson Adebo In 2019, Adebo was a first team All-Pac-12 selection by conference coaches after tallying 33 total tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
36 / 47

Stanford CB Paulson Adebo

In 2019, Adebo was a first team All-Pac-12 selection by conference coaches after tallying 33 total tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions.

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford CB Paulson Adebo (AP Photo/John Hefti)
37 / 47

Stanford CB Paulson Adebo (AP Photo/John Hefti)

John Hefti/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri LB Nick Bolton Bolton led Missouri's defense in total tackles, also contributing five pass breakups, two sacks and one fumble recovery en route to being a second team All-American selection by The Associated Press, first team All-SEC choice and Butkus Award finalist. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
38 / 47

Missouri LB Nick Bolton

Bolton led Missouri's defense in total tackles, also contributing five pass breakups, two sacks and one fumble recovery en route to being a second team All-American selection by The Associated Press, first team All-SEC choice and Butkus Award finalist.

(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
39 / 47

Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL Quinn Meinerz Redshirt junior Meinerz started every game (29 total) at left guard across the 2019 and 2018 seasons. Meinerz's 2018 performance earned him first team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference recognition. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
40 / 47

OL Quinn Meinerz

Redshirt junior Meinerz started every game (29 total) at left guard across the 2019 and 2018 seasons. Meinerz's 2018 performance earned him first team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference recognition.

(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL Quinn Meinerz (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
41 / 47

OL Quinn Meinerz (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State C Josh Myers Myers helped Ohio State produce the Big Ten's No. 1 rushing attack during his junior season, and his overall performance in seven starts earned him first team All-Big Ten recognition for the national runner-up Buckeyes. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
42 / 47

Ohio State C Josh Myers

Myers helped Ohio State produce the Big Ten's No. 1 rushing attack during his junior season, and his overall performance in seven starts earned him first team All-Big Ten recognition for the national runner-up Buckeyes.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

Jay LaPrete
Ohio State C Josh Myers (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
43 / 47

Ohio State C Josh Myers (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon State EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr. Rashed collected 23 tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble while starting all seven games for Oregon State, receiving All-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition from conference coaches. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
44 / 47

Oregon State EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

Rashed collected 23 tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble while starting all seven games for Oregon State, receiving All-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition from conference coaches.

(AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon State EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
45 / 47

Oregon State EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA EDGE Osa Odighizuwa A consensus first team All-Pac-12 selection as a redshirt senior, Odighizuwa finished second on the Bruins in sacks (4.0), while his 30 total tackles were most among UCLA defensive linemen and sixth-most on the team. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
46 / 47

UCLA EDGE Osa Odighizuwa

A consensus first team All-Pac-12 selection as a redshirt senior, Odighizuwa finished second on the Bruins in sacks (4.0), while his 30 total tackles were most among UCLA defensive linemen and sixth-most on the team.

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA EDGE Osa Odighizuwa (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
47 / 47

UCLA EDGE Osa Odighizuwa (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
