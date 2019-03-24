Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

New members of the Rams coaching staff are quickly learning McVay's culture 

Mar 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

The Rams added to their coaching staff not long after season's end, bringing on assistant quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson from his previous stop as an analyst at Pro Football Focus and adding a brand-new defensive line coach in Eric Henderson, who was formerly with the Chargers.

The pair joins the Rams ahead of year three in the Sean McVay era. And for both coaches, the club's culture is palpable.

"The energy around here is phenomenal and it's contagious," Henderson said a few weeks after moving just north L.A. "When you walk into this building, I'm telling you there is a different feeling and to be a part of something like that and bring the energy that I already have, I think it's just a great mesh and I'm excited about that."

Henderson, who speaks from experience as a former staff member in both the professional and college ranks, is joined in excitement by his first-time professional coach counterpart, who's been away from the NFL since 2012.

"I'm fired up about being on a team," Robinson said. "You always miss the competitiveness and being around a team and working toward a goal, so being a part of that again is what I am fired up about."

The former analyst said he's enjoyed seeing McVay's offensive operation centered on quarterback Jared Goff up close and is looking forward to the chance to be a part of it.

"You can tell that everybody in this thing together and the 'We Not Me' philosophy, it's preached and it's acted out by everybody throughout the building," Robinson said. "I'm excited to just keep learning from those guys and you can see why they are having success here, it's because they are smart guys that are all in it together and work really hard."

